Curfew imposed in J&K’s Kishtwar after militants snatch gun from cop

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 17:06 IST

A day after Jammu and Kashmir Police nabbed three Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives in Lakhanpur area of Kathua on Thursday, three to four suspected militants snatched a gun from the personal security officer (PSO) of a PDP leader in communally-sensitive Kishtwar town of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning.

“We have imposed curfew in Kishtwar town after a gun-snatching incident. Around three to four suspected militants snatched the official weapon, probably an AK-47, from the PSO of PDP district president Sheikh Nasir around 10.45 am,” Kishtwar district magistrate Angrez Singh Rana told Hindustan Times.

Rana said check-posts have been put up in and around Kishtwar to nab the suspected militants.

The incident took place at the PDP leader Sheikh Nasir’s house in the town.

“The SSP is on the spot and security forces have launched searches to to nab them,” he added.

A top district official said dense forests in the upper reaches of Kishtwar makes this part of the district a haven for terrorists.

“The upper reaches of the hilly district have dense forests, snow-capped hills and natural caves. These terrorists move in the upper reaches and once they enter a natural cave, it becomes very difficult to trace them,” he said.

The Sinthan Pass in Kishtwar district connects it to Anantnag district in south Kashmir that has been the hotbed of terrorist activity.

Though Kishtwar district was declared terrorism-free over a decade ago, it was rattled by the killing of BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother, Ajeet Parihar, on November 1, followed by the killing of RSS leader Chandrakant Sharma and his security guard Rajinder Kumar inside Kishtwar district hospital on April 9.

On May 31, two special police officers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in Appan area of Marwah belt in the same district. The ultras had managed their escaped after the encounter.

On July 24, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant Jamal Din surrendered before the security forces during in Kishtwar town. He had joined the terror outfit last year.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 15:55 IST