Welfare of Kashmir possible only after integration: Jamiat

india

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 00:57 IST

The welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir lies in their integration with the rest of the country, said Muslim organization Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Thursday.

In a resolution at its annual general meeting here, the organization said,“Kashmir is an integral part of India and all Kashmiris are our compatriots. We have always stood steadfast for the unity and integrity of the country. We do not support any separatist movement and consider it harmful not only for India but for the people of Kashmir as well.”

“Inimical forces and the neighbouring country are bent upon destroying Kashmir. Region’s oppressed and beleaguered people are stuck between opposing forces. The enemy has made it a battlefield and is using its people as a shield which makes it difficult to rescue them,” it read.

Later, Jamiat general secretary Mahmood Madani told reporters, “We have passed a resolution that Kashmir is an integral part of India. There will be no compromise with the security and integrity... India is our country and we stand by it.”

Supporting the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Madani said it should be extended to the entire nation. A country-wide survey will help in identifying intruders at a time when even bona fide citizens are under the suspicion of being intruders, he said.

“We also appeal to the Muslim community to consider correction and inclusion of names in the voter list as their religious as well as a national duty,” he added.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 00:57 IST