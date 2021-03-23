IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Will use all tools available over AstraZeneca shortfalls: EU vaccine chief
Sandra Gallina, Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety at the European Commission, poses for a picture in Brussels, Belgium October 19, 2020. Picture taken October 19, 2020. EU/Jennifer Jacquemart/Handout via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS- THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES(via REUTERS)
Sandra Gallina, Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety at the European Commission, poses for a picture in Brussels, Belgium October 19, 2020. Picture taken October 19, 2020. EU/Jennifer Jacquemart/Handout via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS- THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES(via REUTERS)
world news

Will use all tools available over AstraZeneca shortfalls: EU vaccine chief

AstraZeneca said earlier in March it would aim to deliver to the European Union 100 million vaccines by the end of June, three times fewer than it had committed to in the contract with the EU.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 04:51 PM IST

The European Commission's chief vaccine negotiator Sandra Gallina said on Tuesday the European Union will use all available means to secure Covid-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca.

She did not elaborate on which tools would be used, but the head of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen has threatened a tightening of export controls on drugmakers that fail to comply with their supply contracts with the EU.

AstraZeneca said earlier in March it would aim to deliver to the European Union 100 million vaccines by the end of June, three times fewer than it had committed to in the contract with the EU.

"We intend to take action," Gallina told EU lawmakers, adding that the EU will use "all the tools at our disposal to get the (AstraZeneca) doses".

"It's a shame, it's reputational damage," Gallina said and noted that only one of the five vaccine-production plants listed in the EU contract with AstraZeneca was delivering vaccines to the EU.

The contract lists two factories in Britain, one in the Netherlands, one in Belgium. Another one in the United States is listed as a back-up supplier. Currently, only the plant in Belgium, run by Thermo Fisher Scientific, is producing shots for the EU.

The Commission has also started a procedure foreseen under the contract with AstraZeneca that could lead to legal action against the company.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
european union astrazeneca
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP