Windrush row: 455 Indians get UK citizenship

Britain has granted citizenship to 455 Indians who arrived between 1948 and 1988 and whose uncertain residency status was part of the Windrush controversy that embarrassed the Theresa May government during the April 2018 Commonwealth summit.

Indians are the second-highest number of citizens affected by the row after Jamaica, whose 1,686 citizens top the list. The latest figures were provided by home secretary Sajid Javid to the home affairs select committee of parliament on Thursday.

The workers who came to Britain after the Second World War are called the Windrush generation, comprising mostly citizens from Caribbean countries. They are named so after the MV Empire Windrush ship that brought them to Britain.

Many in the Windrush generation stayed on in Britain over the decades but did not obtain necessary documents to regularise their stay, resulting in some being deported, others facing problems in employment and other areas due lack of paperwork.

According to the new update, the status of 455 Indians has been regularised: they have either been granted British citizenship or documents showing they have ‘indefinite leave to remain’ or ‘no time limit’ to stay in the country.

Of the 455, 367 came to the UK before 1973 and 77 between 1973 and 1988. The figure also includes 10 family members and one categorised as ‘unrecorded’. Besides, two Indians who applied overseas as part of the Windrush process were also granted citizenship.

The Home Office set up a taskforce to deal with the issue after the controversy arose during the Commonwealth meet. Prime Minister Theresa May and Javid have since apologised; a compensation scheme is also on the cards.

