With 1,680 death in last 24 hours, US Covid-19 toll at 87,493

Updated: May 16, 2020 07:50 IST

The United States recorded 1,680 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing its grim total to 87,493, according to the latest real-time tally Friday reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has now confirmed a total of 1,442,924 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.