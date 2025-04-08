Woman accused of grabbing, licking Scottish MP during UK poll campaign sentenced

In a shocking incident which took place during the UK General Election 2024 campaign, a woman was sentenced for carrying out a disturbing attack on Scottish Labour MSP Monica Lennon. Scottish Labour MSP Monica Lennon was campaigning at the time of the assault.(PA Media)

According to PA Media, 57-year-old Elspeth Wood, a resident of Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, approached Lennon during a campaign, grabbed her and then licked her neck.

Wood, who appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday, pleaded guilty to threatening and abusive behaviour towards an elected official, Scotland’s prosecution service said.

The convict was given a community payback order with three years of supervision and ordered to attend counselling.

In addition, Wood was made subject to a non-harassment order, preventing her from contacting or attempting to contact Monica Lennon for the next three years.

Wood was also placed on the sex offenders’ register for the same period, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said.

On the incident, Les Brown, procurator fiscal for South Strathclyde, said: “Elspeth Wood has been held accountable for her unacceptable and disturbing behaviour following this prosecution."

“Elected representatives and officials should not have to suffer any kind of abusive behaviour during election business or while supporting and engaging with constituents," he added.

What exactly happened during Lennon's campaign?

The incident occurred while Scottish Labour MSP Monica Lennon, along with a colleague, was campaigning in Hamilton after then-UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the general election last May.

Wood then reportedly made a sexual remark to Lennon and then physically wrapped her arms around her and repeatedly licked her on the neck.

Lennon, who has been an outspoken advocate for women's rights and equality, described the encounter as deeply unsettling.

Speaking to the Daily Record, she shared her fears for the safety of women in politics.

“It was a fairly normal campaign session, and everything changed when there was a disgusting encounter with an individual,” she said.

“It could have been a lot worse,e and that fear and anxiety lingers. It was a violation," she added.