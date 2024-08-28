 Woman TV journalist’s body found floating in Dhaka lake | World News - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
Woman TV journalist’s body found floating in Dhaka lake

ByAriful Islam Mithu
Aug 28, 2024 11:05 PM IST

Passers-by spotted Sarah Rahanuma, 32, in the lake after midnight and rushed her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the doctor on duty declared her dead

Dhaka: Sarah Rahanuma, a journalist with a private television channel, was found floating in lake in the capital Dhaka early on Wednesday.

Sarah Rahanuma was a journalist with a private television channel in Bangladesh. (Supplied photo)
Sarah Rahanuma was a journalist with a private television channel in Bangladesh. (Supplied photo)

Passers-by spotted Rahanuma, 32, in the lake after midnight and rushed her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the doctor on duty declared her dead.

Rahanuma was the newsroom editor of GTV and she was found at Hatirjheel Lake, police officials said.

The cause of her death was not be immediately confirmed by authorities. The hospital’s police office in-charge, Mohammad Bachchu Miah, told journalists the body has been kept in the morgue and the matter has been reported to the concerned police station.

Pedestrian Mohammad Sagar first spotted Rahanuma and helped take her to the hospital. He told reporters people had seen a woman floating in the waters of Hatirjheel Lake. “The office ID card was found on her and her identity was established from it,” Sagar told reporters.

