Wondered about Loch Ness monster? There might have been a new 'sighting' when…

New images of a “serpent” creature claimed to be the Loch Ness Monster were hailed as the “most exciting ever” of the mythical beast. The photographs, which show the body of a water beast on the surface of the loch, were taken in 2018 but were kept secret by the photographer as she feared public ridicule. New Loch Ness monster 'sighting'.(Telegraph)

The photographer Chie Kelly said she took the images and witnessed the creature moving at “steady speed”, Telegraph reported. She later showed the pictures to Steve Feltham, who has spent more than 30 years trying to solve the mystery.

Chie Kelly said that she and her husband Scott had been taking photographs of the area after having lunch in the Dores Inn on the banks of the loch, while on a family holiday on August 13, 2018 when she took the photograph.

“I was just taking pictures with my Canon camera of Scott and our daughter Alisa, who was then five, when about 200 metres from the shore, moving right to left at a steady speed was this creature It was spinning and rolling at times. We never saw a head or neck. After a couple of minutes it just disappeared and we never saw it again. At first I wondered if it was an otter or a pair of otters or a seal, but we never saw a head and it never came up again for air. It was making this strange movement on the surface. We did not hear any sound. There were these strange shapes below the surface. I could not make out any colours - the water was dark," Chie Kelly said.

“I could not accurately assess its length, but the two parts that were visible were less then two metres long together," she said.

She added, “I don’t know what it was but it was definitely a creature - an animal. At the time I did not want to face public ridicule by making the photographs public. I have always believed there was something in Loch Ness. There is something unusual there, but I don’t know what it is. What I saw looked like a serpent. It was definitely a creature and it was moving.”

Chie Kelly was persuaded to release the photos by Feltham. Feltham said, “These are the most exciting surface pictures [of Nessie] I have seen. They are exactly the type of pictures I have been wanting to take for three decades. It is rare to see something so clear on the surface. They are vindication for all the people who believe there is something unexplained in Loch Ness. They are remarkable. I have studied them and still do not know what it is."

“We are lucky the Kellys have decided to go public at last. I have met the Kellys twice and they are absolutely genuine. I persuaded them that these pictures were so important they should make them public. They warrant further investigation. It is not driftwood - it is a moving creature and totally unexplained," he said.

The first recorded sighting of the Loch Ness monster was recorded in the year 564. The legend rose to prominence in the 1930s.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON