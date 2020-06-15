e-paper
World News / Working from home not panacea to deal with Covid-19 woes, says French finance minister

Working from home not panacea to deal with Covid-19 woes, says French finance minister

As the country looks to kick start the economy, many of France’s shops and restaurants have started to re-open, however the major business districts of Paris remain empty as many employees are still working from home amid coronavirus fears.

world Updated: Jun 15, 2020 13:39 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said working from home remains preferable but not a solution.
French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said working from home remains preferable but not a solution. (Unsplash Photo )
         

Working from home is still a preferred option but is not the panacea for dealing with the problems caused by the coronavirus, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday, as France looks to speed up the re-opening of its economy.

“Working from home remains preferable, in the sense that it allows us to have a gradual return and can limit the circulation of the virus. But I’ve always considered that working from home was not the panacea,” Le Maire told France Info radio.

Even though many of France’s shops and restaurants have started to re-open, the major business districts of Paris remain empty as many employees are still working from home.

