Home / World News / Working to identify alternative paths for Ukraine grain exports: US

Working to identify alternative paths for Ukraine grain exports: US

Reuters |
Aug 17, 2023 02:29 AM IST

Since quitting the accord, Russia has attacked Ukrainian agricultural and port infrastructure.

The United States on Wednesday condemned Russia's continued attacks on Ukraine's grain infrastructure and said it was working with partners to identify alternative options to ensure Ukrainian grain exports.

Cargo ship Super Bayern, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen behind cargo ship Rider in the Black Sea off Kilyos near Istanbul.(File/ REUTERS)
Cargo ship Super Bayern, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen behind cargo ship Rider in the Black Sea off Kilyos near Istanbul.(File/ REUTERS)

"The United States ... calls for Russia to immediately return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative," State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a briefing, referring to a pact that had allowed export of Ukraine grain by the Black Sea. Russia quit the deal on July 17.

Patel said the U.S. was seeking "to possibly find ways and corridors in which we can continue to get grain to the places it needs to go," without providing details. He added that Washington has not seen any indication from the Russians that they wanted to go back to the deal.

Since quitting the accord, Russia has attacked Ukrainian agricultural and port infrastructure. Exports through the corridor were vital to helping address a global food crisis worsened by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Overnight air strikes damaged silos and warehouses at Reni on the Danube River, a vital wartime route for food exports, Ukrainian officials said. They posted photos of destroyed storage facilities and piles of scattered grain and sunflowers.

"Putin simply does not care about global food security," Patel said, adding that Moscow's attacks were escalating food shortages.

Moscow has repeatedly said that it was ready to return to the deal "immediately" once an accompanying agreement concerning Russian exports was implemented.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out