Wrongful death suit filed on behalf of Daniel Prude's kids
- The family claims in the lawsuit in US District Court that both the actions of the Rochester police and an “attempted cover-up” by the department and city government violated Prude's constitutional rights, attorneys for the family said.
Attorneys for the five children of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after being restrained by police during a mental health episode, announced a federal lawsuit Monday against the city of Rochester and at least six police officers, alleging wrongful death and civil rights violations.
The family claims in the lawsuit in US District Court that both the actions of the Rochester police and an “attempted cover-up” by the department and city government violated Prude's constitutional rights, attorneys for the family said.
A grand jury in February declined to bring criminal charges against the officers.
“My father had a hard life, but he was a great dad. He always showed me and my brother and sisters how much he loved us," Prude's oldest son, Nathaniel McFarland, said in a statement. "Our hearts are broken by his death, but this lawsuit has given us hope for the future.”
Prude, 41, died in March 2020, several days after police officers, whom Prude's brother had called for help, put a spit hood over his head and pressed his naked body against the street until he stopped breathing.
Police initially described his death as a drug overdose. The county medical examiner listed the manner of death as homicide caused by “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint” and cited the drug PCP as a contributing factor.
The death went mostly unpublicized until nearly six months later, when police body camera video was released following pressure from Prude’s family. Emails released later showed Rochester police commanders urged city officials to hold off on publicly releasing the footage because they feared violent blowback if it came out during nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Prude had been visiting relatives from his home in Chicago, where McFarland and three of his other siblings live.
“His family sought help from the Rochester police, and that was a mistake — a fatal mistake. Instead of providing him with care and assistance, officers of the Rochester Police Department cruelly abused him, mocked him, and killed him,” according to the complaint.
Attorneys for the officers have said they were following their training in using a technique on Prude known as “segmenting,” where officers use their body weight to immobilize a person's head and body.
Prude family attorney Matthew Piers said Prude was in obvious need of physical and mental assistance when officers caught up with him after he bolted from his brother's house and shed his clothes as he ran through the city after 3 a.m.
“You could hardly find an example of a worse response to a mental health crisis when what happened to Daniel Prude that night,” Piers said during a video news conference with McFarland, who did not speak.
The complaint includes excerpts from police officers' incident reports, which attorneys allege were altered to make them more police-friendly. One includes a notation suggesting Prude be reclassified as a suspect, rather than victim.
Attorney Stephen Schwarz cited a culture in Rochester of “deliberate indifference to the rights of Blacks and Latinos who encounter its police officers.”
City spokesperson Justin Roj, when asked for comment Monday morning, said he had not been notified of the lawsuit. He did not immediately respond later in the day after Prude family attorneys outlined their claims in a news conference.
The complaint replaces legal claims previously brought by Prude’s sister.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamala Harris to make UN debut as US VP at gender equality meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar protesters defy curfew; media outlets ordered shut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wrongful death suit filed on behalf of Daniel Prude's kids
- The family claims in the lawsuit in US District Court that both the actions of the Rochester police and an “attempted cover-up” by the department and city government violated Prude's constitutional rights, attorneys for the family said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In draft deal for Afghan peace, US wants Taliban in interim govt
- The US proposal states that a “transitional peace government of Afghanistan” will be formed once the peace agreement is signed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suicide to racism: Harry, Meghan on royal mess
- In a two-hour tell-all interview by Oprah Winfrey, the legendary talk show host, the former royal couple painted a deeply unflattering picture of life inside the royal household.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US journalist arrested while covering protest goes on trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK Covid-19 deaths continue to fall as over one-third population inoculated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy's Covid-19 death toll tops 100,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Women's Day, Joe Biden creates gender policy council within White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccinated people can visit each other mask free, says CDC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adviser urges China govt to use ‘fist and palm’ salute in times of pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trudeau names task force on women in the economy ahead of Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK mulls postponing Brexit border checks on food
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thailand to cut quarantine for vaccinated foreigners to 7 days from April
- Vaccinations must be administered within three months of the travel period and travellers will be required to show negative Covid-19 test results.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Defying pandemic, feminists in Spain decry far-right attacks
- Spain’s Constitutional Court on Monday rejected last-minute appeals by unions and women’s rights groups to hold any kind of street protest in the Spanish capital, following similar recent rulings by lower-level courts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox