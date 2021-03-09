IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Wrongful death suit filed on behalf of Daniel Prude's kids
Joe Prude, right, brother of Daniel Prude, and Daniel's nephew Armin, stand with a picture of Daniel Prude in Rochester, NY. (AP)
Joe Prude, right, brother of Daniel Prude, and Daniel's nephew Armin, stand with a picture of Daniel Prude in Rochester, NY. (AP)
world news

Wrongful death suit filed on behalf of Daniel Prude's kids

  • The family claims in the lawsuit in US District Court that both the actions of the Rochester police and an “attempted cover-up” by the department and city government violated Prude's constitutional rights, attorneys for the family said.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Shivani | AP, Rochester
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:40 AM IST

Attorneys for the five children of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after being restrained by police during a mental health episode, announced a federal lawsuit Monday against the city of Rochester and at least six police officers, alleging wrongful death and civil rights violations.

The family claims in the lawsuit in US District Court that both the actions of the Rochester police and an “attempted cover-up” by the department and city government violated Prude's constitutional rights, attorneys for the family said.

A grand jury in February declined to bring criminal charges against the officers.

“My father had a hard life, but he was a great dad. He always showed me and my brother and sisters how much he loved us," Prude's oldest son, Nathaniel McFarland, said in a statement. "Our hearts are broken by his death, but this lawsuit has given us hope for the future.”

Prude, 41, died in March 2020, several days after police officers, whom Prude's brother had called for help, put a spit hood over his head and pressed his naked body against the street until he stopped breathing.

Police initially described his death as a drug overdose. The county medical examiner listed the manner of death as homicide caused by “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint” and cited the drug PCP as a contributing factor.

The death went mostly unpublicized until nearly six months later, when police body camera video was released following pressure from Prude’s family. Emails released later showed Rochester police commanders urged city officials to hold off on publicly releasing the footage because they feared violent blowback if it came out during nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Prude had been visiting relatives from his home in Chicago, where McFarland and three of his other siblings live.

“His family sought help from the Rochester police, and that was a mistake — a fatal mistake. Instead of providing him with care and assistance, officers of the Rochester Police Department cruelly abused him, mocked him, and killed him,” according to the complaint.

Attorneys for the officers have said they were following their training in using a technique on Prude known as “segmenting,” where officers use their body weight to immobilize a person's head and body.

Prude family attorney Matthew Piers said Prude was in obvious need of physical and mental assistance when officers caught up with him after he bolted from his brother's house and shed his clothes as he ran through the city after 3 a.m.

“You could hardly find an example of a worse response to a mental health crisis when what happened to Daniel Prude that night,” Piers said during a video news conference with McFarland, who did not speak.

The complaint includes excerpts from police officers' incident reports, which attorneys allege were altered to make them more police-friendly. One includes a notation suggesting Prude be reclassified as a suspect, rather than victim.

Attorney Stephen Schwarz cited a culture in Rochester of “deliberate indifference to the rights of Blacks and Latinos who encounter its police officers.”

City spokesperson Justin Roj, when asked for comment Monday morning, said he had not been notified of the lawsuit. He did not immediately respond later in the day after Prude family attorneys outlined their claims in a news conference.

The complaint replaces legal claims previously brought by Prude’s sister.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
daniel prude

Related Stories

Daniel Prude, 41, died last March, several days after his encounter with police in Rochester, New York. (AP)
Daniel Prude, 41, died last March, several days after his encounter with police in Rochester, New York. (AP)
world news

No charges against officers involved in Daniel Prude's death

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:35 AM IST
Letitia James, whose office took over the investigation, said her office had “presented the strongest case possible” to the grand jury, but couldn’t persuade it that the officers had committed a crime.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as President Joe Biden listens during an event to mark International Women's Day, Monday, March 8, 2021, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(AP)
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as President Joe Biden listens during an event to mark International Women's Day, Monday, March 8, 2021, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(AP)
world news

Kamala Harris to make UN debut as US VP at gender equality meeting

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:56 AM IST
Harris will speak at the virtual 65th Commission on the Status of Women on March 16.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.(REUTERS)
Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.(REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar protesters defy curfew; media outlets ordered shut

AP, Yangon
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:53 AM IST
The night's street protests began after police cordoned off part of Yangon’s Sanchaung neighborhood and were believed to be conducting door-to-door searches for those who fled attacks by security forces to seek shelter in the homes of sympathetic strangers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Prude, right, brother of Daniel Prude, and Daniel's nephew Armin, stand with a picture of Daniel Prude in Rochester, NY. (AP)
Joe Prude, right, brother of Daniel Prude, and Daniel's nephew Armin, stand with a picture of Daniel Prude in Rochester, NY. (AP)
world news

Wrongful death suit filed on behalf of Daniel Prude's kids

Posted by Shivani | AP, Rochester
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:40 AM IST
  • The family claims in the lawsuit in US District Court that both the actions of the Rochester police and an “attempted cover-up” by the department and city government violated Prude's constitutional rights, attorneys for the family said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The draft “Afghanistan Peace Agreement” is the second key document related to the Biden administration’s efforts to push the peace process in Afghanistan that has leaked in recent days Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
The draft “Afghanistan Peace Agreement” is the second key document related to the Biden administration’s efforts to push the peace process in Afghanistan that has leaked in recent days Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

In draft deal for Afghan peace, US wants Taliban in interim govt

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:30 AM IST
  • The US proposal states that a “transitional peace government of Afghanistan” will be formed once the peace agreement is signed
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harry and Meghan, known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced they were quitting royal duties last year. REUTERS(VIA REUTERS)
Harry and Meghan, known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced they were quitting royal duties last year. REUTERS(VIA REUTERS)
world news

Suicide to racism: Harry, Meghan on royal mess

By Yashwant Raj, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:16 AM IST
  • In a two-hour tell-all interview by Oprah Winfrey, the legendary talk show host, the former royal couple painted a deeply unflattering picture of life inside the royal household.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sahouri was among more than 125 reporters detained or arrested during the civil unrest that unfolded across the U.S. in 2020.(via AP)
Sahouri was among more than 125 reporters detained or arrested during the civil unrest that unfolded across the U.S. in 2020.(via AP)
world news

US journalist arrested while covering protest goes on trial

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Des Moines Register news reporter Andrea Sahouri, who was pepper-sprayed and jailed while reporting on a clash between protesters and police in May, is charged with failure to disperse and interference with official acts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain is leading Europe with its vaccination program and aims to offer a jab to all adults by the end of July.(AP)
Britain is leading Europe with its vaccination program and aims to offer a jab to all adults by the end of July.(AP)
world news

UK Covid-19 deaths continue to fall as over one-third population inoculated

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the milestone at a news conference on Monday, the same day the government took its first major step in easing lockdown restrictions by re-opening schools.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Weekly infection numbers rose by a third to more than 123,000 cases between February 24 and March 2, according to the GIMBE health think tank, the highest since early December.(via Reuters)
Weekly infection numbers rose by a third to more than 123,000 cases between February 24 and March 2, according to the GIMBE health think tank, the highest since early December.(via Reuters)
world news

Italy's Covid-19 death toll tops 100,000

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Just over a year since it became the first European country to be overwhelmed by Covid-19, Italy's health ministry recorded another 318 virus-related deaths, taking the total to 100,103.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden (FILE PHOTO)
US President Joe Biden (FILE PHOTO)
world news

On Women's Day, Joe Biden creates gender policy council within White House

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:59 PM IST
US President Joe Biden created the policy council as part of two executive orders he signed on Monday to mark International Women’s Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Air Force member closes her eyes while getting a shot of Pfizer's vaccine for COVID-19 at a military base in Lima, Peru, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)(AP)
An Air Force member closes her eyes while getting a shot of Pfizer's vaccine for COVID-19 at a military base in Lima, Peru, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)(AP)
world news

Vaccinated people can visit each other mask free, says CDC

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:44 PM IST
The agency issued its long-awaited guidance for what fully vaccinated people can safely do, as inoculations rise but as health experts warn that the risk of the virus remains, especially with new variants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A screengrab from a video clip shared by the Chinese foreign ministry and tweeted by CGTN, which shows spokespersons using the “fist and palm” salute to extend greetings ahead of the Chinese New Year in February 2021. (SCREENGRAB/ TWITTER)
A screengrab from a video clip shared by the Chinese foreign ministry and tweeted by CGTN, which shows spokespersons using the “fist and palm” salute to extend greetings ahead of the Chinese New Year in February 2021. (SCREENGRAB/ TWITTER)
world news

Adviser urges China govt to use ‘fist and palm’ salute in times of pandemic

By Sutirtho Patranobis
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Han Fangming, vice chairperson of the foreign affairs committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, argued that the traditional greeting fits the changing lifestyles
READ FULL STORY
Close
Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Trudeau names task force on women in the economy ahead of Budget

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:58 PM IST
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Minister of Middle Class Prosperity Mona Fortier said Monday the group will harness expert voices across the country to help the government with a plan to address gender equality issues laid bare by the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain has so far taken a light-touch approach to imports from the EU since Brexit, waiving customs requirements and allowing goods to enter freely. (Representative Image)(AP)
Britain has so far taken a light-touch approach to imports from the EU since Brexit, waiving customs requirements and allowing goods to enter freely. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

UK mulls postponing Brexit border checks on food

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:48 PM IST
David Frost, the minister who negotiated the Brexit trade deal with the EU and is now leading the UK’s relations with the bloc, has asked officials to review the timetable of the new border paperwork requirements, which are due to start from April 1, according to two people familiar with the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man holds a baby at the Klong Toey fresh market after it was temporarily shut down amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand. (Reuters)
A man holds a baby at the Klong Toey fresh market after it was temporarily shut down amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand. (Reuters)
world news

Thailand to cut quarantine for vaccinated foreigners to 7 days from April

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:48 PM IST
  • Vaccinations must be administered within three months of the travel period and travellers will be required to show negative Covid-19 test results.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People gather in a demonstration to mark International Women's Day, despite of being banned by local authorities due to COVID-19 restrictions, at Puerta del Sol square in Madrid, Spain, March 8, 2021. The sign reads: "We do not fight together, they will kill us separately". REUTERS/Sergio Perez(REUTERS)
People gather in a demonstration to mark International Women's Day, despite of being banned by local authorities due to COVID-19 restrictions, at Puerta del Sol square in Madrid, Spain, March 8, 2021. The sign reads: "We do not fight together, they will kill us separately". REUTERS/Sergio Perez(REUTERS)
world news

Defying pandemic, feminists in Spain decry far-right attacks

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:47 PM IST
  • Spain’s Constitutional Court on Monday rejected last-minute appeals by unions and women’s rights groups to hold any kind of street protest in the Spanish capital, following similar recent rulings by lower-level courts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP