Xi Jinping's old speech on China front pages shows urgency to fix economy
A six-month-old speech by President Xi Jinping on the need to preserve jobs and shore up growth was splashed across China’s main financial newspapers on Monday, signaling greater urgency to bolster the economy after lockdowns brought Shanghai and other major cities to a halt.
Xi’s speech, delivered on Dec. 8 at the Central Economic Work Conference, was first published Sunday by the Communist Party’s Qiushi magazine and then on the front pages of Monday’s People’s Daily, China Securities Journal and other state-owned papers. In the remarks, Xi voiced support for the “healthy development” of the private sector and entrepreneurs, but also warned that regulators must prevent “capital predators” from acting recklessly.
While the speech was a reiteration of previously expressed policy, authorities chose to highlight them at a time when concerns are rising that the world’s second-biggest economy is slowing sharply -- and amid a debate over whether a split may have developed among China’s top leaders on how to respond.
Since Shanghai and other regions imposed lockdowns in March, Xi’s public comments have largely emphasized the need for China to stick to Covid Zero, a policy that has come under increasing criticism at home and abroad as the economic and social toll has escalated. Premier Li Keqiang, China’s second most-senior leader, has repeatedly sounded the alarm about the dire economic situation without always directly mentioning the Covid-Zero strategy.
Data released on Monday underscored the damage caused by Covid Zero to the economy, with industrial output and consumer spending sliding to the worst levels since the pandemic began and analysts warning of no quick recovery. Investors responded by selling everything from Chinese shares to U.S. index futures and oil.
In the remarks published on Monday, Xi said China can’t promote “welfarism” and should draw lessons from some Latin American countries that have fallen into the “middle-income trap” after engaging in populism and raising “lazy people.” The government should also not resort to “moral kidnapping” to force enterprises to make philanthropic donations, he added.
Xi also affirmed the role of private capital in the economy, saying that China seeks orderly development and that officials will continue to “promote healthy development of the private sector and growth of private entrepreneurs.”
At the same time, Xi warned that the improper accumulation of wealth poses risks to a healthy economy. There has been reckless expansion of capital in China in recent years, he said, which has been due to a lack of supervision. China should fight against monopolies, profiteering, sky-high prices, malicious speculation and unfair competition, Xi added.
-
Most of Shanghai ends Covid-19 spread, 1 million left in lockdown
Most of Shanghai has stopped the spread of the coronavirus in the community and fewer than 1 million people remain under strict lockdown, authorities said Monday, as the city moves toward reopening and economic data showed the gloomy impact of China's “zero-COVID" policy. Vice Mayor Zong Ming said 15 out of Shanghai's 16 districts had eliminated virus transmission among those not already in quarantine.
-
New Sri Lanka PM likely to provide ‘full explanation’ of financial crisis today
Ranil Wickremesinghe, the new prime minister of Sri Lanka who was sworn-in last Thursday, is likely to address the country on Monday, in what would be the first national address of his record sixth term as the island nation's premier. During the speech, Wickremesinghe will present the 'full picture' of Sri Lanka's current economic crisis, its worst since 1948 when it gained independence from British rule.
-
Shanghai aims to return to normal life from June 1
Shanghai aims to reopen broadly and allow normal life to resume from June 1, a city official said on Monday, after declaring that 15 of its 16 districts had eliminated cases outside quarantine areas. The city plans to gradually increase domestic flights and rail services, and from Monday will begin reopening supermarkets, convenience stores and pharmacies.
-
US witnesses 2 shootings in 48 hours, concerns over gun violence again: 5 points
The United States witnessed two mass shootings within 48 hours, one of which was confirmed as racially motivated. In the Buffalo supermarket shooting, the gunman, identified as a white 18-year-old man, killed 10 and wounded three, most of them Black. On Sunday, a gunman went on a rampage at a church near Los Angeles, killing one and leaving four others in "critical" condition, as per the officials.
-
Ukraine says it destroyed 11 Russian aerial assets, thwarted crossing of river
The Ukrainian Air Force has claimed it targeted and destroyed as many as 11 Russian aerial assets, adding that in the process, it also prevented Moscow's troops from crossing a river, which, if true, would mean that Russian forces have, for a second time, failed to cross a river in Ukraine. The two-day battle was first reported by the UK on May 13. It has, however, taken 'significant losses,' as per various estimates.
