Yellen urges G7 to provide more financial support to boost post-Covid recovery

At a virtual meeting with G7 finance ministers and central bank governors earlier in the day, Janet Yellen stressed the importance of providing further financial support to promote "a robust and lasting recovery," the US Treasury Department said in a statement.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:20 PM IST

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday urged finance ministers of Group of Seven (G7) industrialized nations to provide more financial support to boost the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

At a virtual meeting with G7 finance ministers and central bank governors earlier in the day, Yellen stressed the importance of providing further financial support to promote "a robust and lasting recovery," the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

"She emphasized that 'the time to go big is now' and that the G7 should be focused on what more we can do to provide support at this time," the statement said.

Yellen also said G7 countries should work with international financial institutions to address the challenges facing low-income countries that are struggling to respond to the pandemic, according to the Treasury Department.

Yellen's remarks came as US President Joe Biden's administration has stepped up efforts to push Congress to approve a USD 1.9-trillion Covid-19 relief package, which draws opposition from a growing number of congressional Republicans.

The G7 gathers Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

Britain is scheduled to host the first in-person G7 summit in almost two years in June this year, during which leaders will address shared challenges such as beating coronavirus and tackling climate change, according to the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Vials of a Covid-19&nbsp;vaccine&nbsp;candidate, a recombinant adenovirus vaccine named Ad5-nCoV, co-developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc.(REUTERS)
Vials of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate, a recombinant adenovirus vaccine named Ad5-nCoV, co-developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc.(REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19: Pakistan approves Cansino vaccine

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Cansino Bio is the only vaccine for which Pakistan conducted a clinical trial, with around 18,000 volunteers participating from across the country.
The Ofcom said in a statement that the programme also had a terror reference.(Ofcom/Twitter)
The Ofcom said in a statement that the programme also had a terror reference.(Ofcom/Twitter)
world news

UK media watchdog Ofcom imposes £50k pound fine on Khalsa TV

ANI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:58 PM IST
The 20,000-pound penalty relates to a music video. The 30,000-pound penalty relates to a discussion programme.
This come in backdrop of continued violence despite the ongoing efforts for peace in the country.(AP)
This come in backdrop of continued violence despite the ongoing efforts for peace in the country.(AP)
world news

5 Afghan police personnel killed in explosion in Afghanistan's Kunar

ANI, Kunar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Earlier today, three civilians were wounded in an explosion that targeted a police vehicle in Nangarhar province's Jalalabad.
Khan secured 72 votes and won on the second ballot of the 123 parties. He finished ahead of Fergal Gaynor of Ireland with 42 votes and two other candidates.(REUTERS)
Khan secured 72 votes and won on the second ballot of the 123 parties. He finished ahead of Fergal Gaynor of Ireland with 42 votes and two other candidates.(REUTERS)
world news

UK's Karim Khan elected next International Criminal Court chief prosecutor

ANI, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Karim Khan, a United Kingdom barrister, has been elected in the second round as the next chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC).
The Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo was scheduled to take off for the first time from New Mexico’s Spaceport America. (Reuters)
The Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo was scheduled to take off for the first time from New Mexico’s Spaceport America. (Reuters)
world news

Virgin Galactic delays test flight of SpaceShipTwo scheduled today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:35 PM IST
The test flight was to be crewed by two pilots with the opportunity to fly throughout February contingent on good weather and technical readiness.
Diners eat at tables on the pedestrian walkway Madero, where temporary pandemic rules have allowed street tables and retail displays, in central Mexico City, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.(AP)
Diners eat at tables on the pedestrian walkway Madero, where temporary pandemic rules have allowed street tables and retail displays, in central Mexico City, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.(AP)
world news

Mexico to lower Covid-19 alert level in many states

PTI, Mexico City
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Mexico City announced that starting next week gyms, indoor swimming pools and churches will be allowed to open and restaurants will be able to operate outdoors until 10 PM.
Canada’s Justin Trudeau (L) shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 23, 2018. (Reuters file)
Canada’s Justin Trudeau (L) shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 23, 2018. (Reuters file)
world news

Canada to get vaccines from India, Trudeau confirms

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Referring to his conversation earlier in the week with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trudeau said, “It was good to talk to Prime Minister Modi on a range of subjects including the role that India is playing in producing vaccines for the developing world and other issues that are important to us.”
No woman has held the position of the world’s top diplomat in the 75-year history of the United Nations.(United Nations website)
No woman has held the position of the world’s top diplomat in the 75-year history of the United Nations.(United Nations website)
world news

Indian-origin Arora Akanksha declares candidacy for UN Secretary-General post

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:21 PM IST
Arora Akanksha, 34, working as an audit coordinator for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), said she will run for the post of the world’s top diplomat and launched her campaign #AroraForSG this month.
Anger in Myanmar has been fueled by videos showing more arrests of government critic.(AP)
Anger in Myanmar has been fueled by videos showing more arrests of government critic.(AP)
world news

Anger over arrests in Myanmar at anti-coup protests

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:17 AM IST
The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a watchdog group for political prisoners, voiced concern.
If Trump were convicted, the Senate could take a second vote to ban him from running for office again. A final vote is likely on Saturday.(REUTERS)
If Trump were convicted, the Senate could take a second vote to ban him from running for office again. A final vote is likely on Saturday.(REUTERS)
world news

As impeachment trial ends, GOP senators face big decision

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Democrats say they are holding out hope that they will win over enough Republicans to convict the former president Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, in which five people died.
The appearance of the Facebook and Twitter CEOs could be contingent on them testifying jointly alongside Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google and its parent company, (REUTERS)
The appearance of the Facebook and Twitter CEOs could be contingent on them testifying jointly alongside Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google and its parent company, (REUTERS)
world news

Facebook, Twitter CEOs to testify at House hearing as early as March: Politico

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:36 AM IST
Facebook has discussed making its chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, available to appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks during a news briefing at the department in Washington, U.S., February 9, 2021. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks during a news briefing at the department in Washington, U.S., February 9, 2021. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
world news

US coordination on North Korea ongoing, very active: State Department

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:00 AM IST
"I would not put a timeline on when you might see the next step in this process, but that coordination is ongoing, it is very active," State department spokesperson Ned Price said during a telephonic press briefing.
Lindgren and Hines along with international crew members will join an expedition crew aboard the space station for a long stay.(Nasa)
Lindgren and Hines along with international crew members will join an expedition crew aboard the space station for a long stay.(Nasa)
world news

Meet Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, selected for Nasa's SpaceX Crew-4 mission

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:52 AM IST
Additional crew members for the project will be assigned as mission specialists in the future by Nasa's international partners.
Celebrity mystic Uri Geller holds a spoon as he performs his spoon-bending trick for medical staff while receiving a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jaffa, near Tel Aviv, Israel.(REUTERS)
Celebrity mystic Uri Geller holds a spoon as he performs his spoon-bending trick for medical staff while receiving a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jaffa, near Tel Aviv, Israel.(REUTERS)
world news

Israel sits on Moderna Covid-19 vaccines after signing Pfizer data accord

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:36 AM IST
Israel is also postponing receipt of the supply it’s allotted through a World Health Organization-backed program.
