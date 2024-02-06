 Yemen appoints foreign minister Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak as new PM | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / Yemen appoints foreign minister Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak as new PM

Yemen appoints foreign minister Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak as new PM

Reuters |
Feb 06, 2024 01:44 AM IST

Meanwhile, outgoing Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed will take on the role of an advisor to the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council.

Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council issued a decision on Monday appointing its foreign minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak as the country's new prime minister.

Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak(AFP)
Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak(AFP)

Outgoing Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed will take on the role of an advisor to the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, the office of Yemen's Cabinet later posted on X.

Bin Mubarak came to prominence in 2015 when he was kidnapped by the country's Iran-aligned Houthis while he served as Yemen's presidential chief of staff during a power struggle with then President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The seizure of bin Mubarak helped plunge Yemen into a political crisis, resulting in clashes between the Houthis and President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's presidential guards that prompted the president and the government to resign.

Bin Mubarak most recently served as Yemen's foreign minister from 2020.

