e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
US Election 2020
Home / World News / Young voters’ turnout is good news for Joe Biden

Young voters’ turnout is good news for Joe Biden

The Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts University found that 257,720 voters aged 18 to 29 have cast ballots already in Florida, nearly six times the number who had voted by this time in 2016.

world Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 22:34 IST
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Polls show young voters overwhelmingly support Biden over Trump, but youth turnout is much less consistent than among older voters.
Polls show young voters overwhelmingly support Biden over Trump, but youth turnout is much less consistent than among older voters.(AFP Photo)
         

Some potential good news for the Biden campaign: Youth turnout is up dramatically over 2016 in battleground states, according to a report released Thursday.

The Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts University found that 257,720 voters aged 18 to 29 have cast ballots already in Florida, nearly six times the number who had voted by this time in 2016.

In North Carolina, young people voting early jumped from 25,150 to 204,986; in Michigan, from 7,572 to 145,201; and in Arizona, from 18,550 to 99,049.

“In Florida, North Carolina, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, early votes cast by youth have already exceeded the 2016 margin of victory in each state,” the researchers wrote.

The study also found voter registration among 18- to 24-year-olds was 34% higher than in November of 2016 in Georgia and 12% higher in Michigan, but down 3% in Pennsylvania.

Polls show young voters overwhelmingly support Biden over Trump, but youth turnout is much less consistent than among older voters.

tags
top news
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
For Donald Trump, India-US ties are about photo-ops, says Joe Biden
For Donald Trump, India-US ties are about photo-ops, says Joe Biden
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Ishan, de Kock guide MI to 10-wicket win
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Ishan, de Kock guide MI to 10-wicket win
Punjab CM’s son summoned by ED in illegal foreign funds case
Punjab CM’s son summoned by ED in illegal foreign funds case
Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine gets nod for Phase 3 trial. Here’s how
Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine gets nod for Phase 3 trial. Here’s how
24/5 in 6 overs: MS Dhoni’s CSK hits new low in horror season
24/5 in 6 overs: MS Dhoni’s CSK hits new low in horror season
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In