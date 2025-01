YouTube, Google donate $15 million to aid Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts

Video-sharing company, YouTube on Thursday announced that Google and they are contributing USD 15 million to provide relief in Los Angeles in support of their creator community. In this aerial view taken from a helicopter, burned homes are seen from above during the Palisades fire near the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California on January 9, 2025. Terrified residents caught in blazing neighbourhoods, influencers ignoring the ban on drones and the frightening unpredictability of the wildfires are just some of what journalists covering the fires ravaging Los Angeles for AFP have had to manage. The United States' second-largest city has never faced a blaze of this scale, driven by an extreme autumn drought and fierce Santa Ana winds -- the strongest since 2011 -- that have turned dry hills into kindling, fuelling a relentless inferno that has raged for more than a week. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)(AFP)

Emergency Network Los Angeles, American Red Cross, Center for Disaster Philanthropy and Institute for Nonprofit News would be recipients of the relief.

In a post on X, YouTube announced, "YouTube and Google are contributing $15 million to organizations via Google.org to provide immediate relief in LA in support of our creator community. Recipients include Emergency Network LA, Red Cross, Center for Disaster Philanthropy, and the Institute for Nonprofit News, with more to come. http://yt.be/LA"

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, assured everyone in Los Angeles of his support.

In a post on X, he said, "To all of our employees, the YouTube creator community, and everyone in LA, please stay safe and know we're here to support."

California granted federal fund

California was granted more federal funding to help with public infrastructure repairs following a week of devastating wildfires, CNN reported, quoting the governor's office on Wednesday (local time).

The Federal Emergency Management Agency grant will help with debris removal, and with rebuilding roads and bridges, public utilities, and other public works projects damaged by the fires, the announcement said.

CNN reported that damage inspections for impact from the Palisades Fire are 30 per cent completed, but there's no confirmed dates for reopening closed areas where the teams are working.

"We are in constant communication with relevant agencies to assess when repopulation will be feasible," Commander Christine Coles of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at a Wednesday news conference.

Winds are forecast to strengthen across Southern California on Wednesday, exacerbating the already perilous wildfire conditions in Los Angeles. The National Weather Service warned that the gusts, which are expected to peak between 3 am and 3 pm local time, could worsen ongoing fires that have claimed at least 25 lives and left 24 others missing, Voice of America (VOA) reported. (ANI)