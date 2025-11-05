Yum Brands, Pizza Hut's parent company says it's considering selling the chain

Yum Brands, the parent company of Pizza Hut, on Tuesday said that it is conducting a formal review of the options for the brand, which has struggled to compete in a crowded pizza market. Pizza Hut, which gets nearly half of its sales from the US, saw a 7 per cent decline in sales in the country. Pizza Hut gets half of its sales from the US, where the company has around 6,500 stores; however, the US sales fell 7 per cent. (Reuters)

Yum CEO Chris Turner said that the company has many strengths, including its growth in several countries with a strong global footprint.

Pizza Hut has nearly 20,000 stores in more than 100 countries, and its international sales were up 2 per cent in the first nine months of this year. China is its second-largest market outside the US, Associated Press reported.

Earlier, in 2020, one of the largest franchisees of Pizza Hut filed for bankruptcy protection and closed 300 stores.

“The Pizza Hut team has been working hard to address business and category challenges; however, Pizza Hut's performance indicates the need to take additional action to help the brand realise its full value, which may be better executed outside of Yum Brands,” Turner said in a statement.

He also said that the company has made the decision to initiate a thorough review of strategic options to take advantage of the brand and opportunities.

While Yum has not set a deadline for the completion of the review, the company said it will not make any further comments on the review. Yum Brands shares were up nearly 7 per cent in morning trading on Tuesday.

(With inputs from Associated Press)