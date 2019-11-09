Children’s Day Special: Pune

youth-survey

‘I WANT TO TRAVEL, MAKE MY FAMILY HAPPY, BE FAMOUS’

DISHA DESHMUKH, 15; CLASS 10, VIBGYOR HIGH

If you could be anything when you grow up, what would you be?

I would like to be a model.

What is the one thing you would do if you were an adult right now?

I would love to set up an NGO for social services.

How would you spend Rs 1,000 if you had it today? How you would spend Rs 10,000?

I would buy something for myself with 1,000. I would buy gifts for my family, with 10,000.

Name one thing you hate.

Untidy rooms

What are you most worried about – outside school work?

I’m more worried about school

What do you think is the biggest problem with the world today?

People have become extremely selfish.

Name one thing you like most about India.

Varied cultures

Name one thing you would change about India.

There are still some people who aren’t giving respect to others, especially women. It would be great if they change their attitudes towards others and give respect to everyone, in order to get the same respect in return.

People should learn to respect everyone, says Disha Deshmukh. ( HT Photo )

If you had three wishes, what would you wish for?

Travelling around the world

Keeping my family happy.

Being famous

Who’s your hero (outside your family)?

Hrithik Roshan. He has come through a lot of struggle.

What’s your favourite app or website?

Instagram

Who is your favourite musician?

Justin Bieber

Who is your favourite sportsperson? Why?

MS Dhoni. Because he is humble and very down-to-earth.

How far from your house have you ventured on your own?

Not much, just to my tuitions or classes, which is nearby.

What’s your favourite thing to do?

Watch movies

Five favourite items that you own / like to collect?

Shoes

Jewellery

Anything related to the Eiffel tower

Perfumes

Chocolates

‘I AM CONFUSED ABOUT WHAT TO DO NEXT’

NEAL BAMB, 14; HOMESCHOOLED

If you could be anything when you grow up, what would you be?

A tabla player

What is the one thing you would do if you were an adult right now?

I would like to travel to Brazil

How would you spend Rs 1,000 if you had it today? How you would spend Rs 10,000?

Buy a watch with 1,000; spend 10,000 on my family

Name one thing you hate.

The rains

What are you most worried about – outside school work?

My future, I am confused about what to do next.

What do you think is the biggest problem with the world today?

Unemployment

Name one thing you like most about India.

The love and harmony among everyone

Name one thing you would change about India.

Approach towards cleanliness

If you had three wishes, what would you wish for?

I can think of two things, I would wish for eradication of poverty. I would want to live a luxurious life. That’s it.

One thing I hate is the rains, says Neal Bamb. ( HT Photo )

Who’s your hero (outside your family)?

Zakir Hussain, the tabla virtuoso

What’s your favourite app or website?

Google, I use it to learnt new facts.

Who is your favourite musician?

Undoubtedly, Zakir Hussain

Who is your favourite sportsperson? Why?

MS Dhoni, I really like his calm approach on the ground.

How far from your house have you ventured on your own?

Not very far, just till the nearby market.

What’s your favourite thing to do?

I like to listen to music.

What has been the best thing that’s ever happened to you?

When I passed my first tabla exam.

‘I WISH I COULD APPLY FOR A JOB, START EARNING AND HELP MY FAMILY’

PIYUSH KEDARI, 13; CLASS 7, VIDYA NIKETAN

If you could be anything when you grow up, what would you be?

I would like to join the police force. I appreciate the work they do.

What is the one thing you would do if you were an adult right now?

I would apply for a job, start earning and help my family.

How would you spend Rs 1,000 if you had it today? How you would spend Rs 10,000?

I would buy clothes and shoes with 1,000. I would buy something for everyone at home with 10,000, that would include, clothes, food and other snacks

Name one thing you hate.

I despise violence, in any form.

What do you think is the biggest problem with the world today?

Violence. It worries me to see so many violent stories from across the country.

Name one thing you like most about India?

I admire our common adulation for sports and the players, especially cricket.

Name one thing you would change about India?

Living conditions for the underprivileged and needy.

Who’s your hero (outside your family)?

Akshay Kumar. He does patriotic films and I want to be like him when I grow up.

It worries me to see so many violent stories from across the country, says Piyush Kedari. ( HT Photo )

What’s your favourite app or website?

Temple Run

Who is your favourite musician?

Not anyone in particular

Who is your favourite sportsperson? Why?

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. I like the playing techniques and the way they have made the nation proud.

How far from your house have you ventured on your own?

I visit the vegetable markets regularly to buy things.

What’s your favourite thing to do?

I like to play games on the phone and study too.

What has been the best thing that’s ever happened to you?

My recent birthday celebrations. I got new clothes

Five favourite items that you own / like to collect?

I don’t have anything as of now. But I would like to collect those cards of wrestlers and Chhota Bheem