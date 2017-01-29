It’s time for the biggest drama fest in Asia, the Bharat Rang Mahotsav at NSD

‘Whose theatre is it anyway’ -- that’s the theme of this year’s Bharat Rang Mahotsav, the annual theatre festival of National School of Drama (NSD), Delhi. The 19th edition will feature 94 performances from 16 Indian states and 12 countries, including England, Russia, Italy, Turkey, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Romania, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh will participate.

“We want to boost our networking and cultural exchange with other countries... and learn about their theatre culture. Not just artists, directors of some of the plays are coming for a discussion, too. Living legend series, master classes, youth forum and director’s meet will be an integral part of the festival,” says Prof. Waman Kendre, director of NSD.

This festival will represent various facets of Indian theatre such as classical, modern, Indian narratives and folk performances such as Marsiya, Kirtan and Chakiyar Koothu. World Theatre Forum will also visit the campus where eminent Indian and International theatre personalities will discuss theatre and other topics.

“NSD as the country’s premier theatre institute aims to take theatre to all corners of our country and show and inculcate a way of life where theatre survives, thrives and enriches all those involved with it,” says Kendre.

To take the best of theatre performances across India this year, Parallel Festivals will travel to 5 Indian cities of Kurukshetra, Agartala, Patna, Pune and Hyderabad. The performances will held at Abhimanch, Open Air Theatre, Bahumukh and Sammukh at the NSD Campus as well as LTG Auditorium, Kamani Auditorium and Shri Centre for Performing Arts at Mandi House. Tickets will be available at the NSD Box Office (10AM to 4PM) and at the websitehttp://eticket.nsd.gov.in/ in denominations of Rs.50, Rs.100, Rs.200, Rs.300, Rs.400 as per schedule.