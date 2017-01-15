In Amritsar, former AAP leader Dr Daljit Singh joins Congress

Aam Aadmi Party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Amritsar in 2014 polls and noted eye surgeon Dr Daljit Singh joined the Congress party on Saturday in the presence of Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh. As an AAP candidate, Dr Singh had lost to Captain Amarinder in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar.

A large number of other AAP supporters as well as a BJP councillor, Dr Anoop, also joined the Congress.

Terming AAP and its leader Arvind Kejriwal as dangerous for the country, saying they conspire more than they serve. Dr Singh said he had decided to join the Congress to ensure that AAP does not win a single seat in the coming assembly polls.

Captain Amarinder told mediapersons that Punjab did not want Kejriwal, who he said was an anarchist. He said the AAP campaign was being managed by outsiders and the party didn’t trust Punjabis.

Dr Singh was expelled by the AAP in July 2016 as its Punjab disciplinary committee chairman and state executive member for ‘anti-party activities’.

Dr Singh, who had charged senior AAP leaders Sucha Singh Chhotepur and Sanjay Singh of trying to ruin the party, said he was completely disillusioned by the way the party was being run under Kejriwal. He claimed he was removed from the party since he objected to the manner in which it was being run and had even warned of a vertical split, which eventually happened. “The AAP was an organisation with a manipulative leadership, controlled by Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak,” Dr Singh said.