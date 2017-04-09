BJP’s Meghalaya branch goofs up, observes a 2-min silence for Vinod Khanna

Veteran actor Vinod Khanna, who was admitted in HN Reliance Foundation and Research Centre in Girgaum, Mumbai, on March 31 due to severe dehydration, is better now, says a medical bulletin released by the hospital on Sunday.

However, the time the veteran actor’s picture showing him in a bad shape went viral, rumours about his death started doing the rounds on the social media.

Read more

Going a step further, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Meghalaya observed a two-minute silence on Saturday to pay respect to the actor.

#WATCH: Faux pas by Meghalaya BJP; they observed silence after rumours of Vinod Khanna's death surfaced. pic.twitter.com/VaZiemU4WU — ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017

However, the BJP later came up with a clarification stating that few of their members had seen the news of his death on television and they believed it without verifying.

They also issued an apology for the same and said the actor is responding well to the treatment.

On a related note, Khanna is a former BJP Lok Sabha member from Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.

BJP MP Vinod Khanna at Parliament on first day of Budget Session in New Delhi on February 23, 2015. (Hindustan Times)

From the past few days, a picture of the actor in the hospital went viral on the social media. The 70-year-old-actor looked quite pale in the photo and his body transformation shocked everyone.

Since the time the picture has gone viral, wishes have been pouring in for his speedy recovery.

One of my favourite actor Vinod khanna fighting with cancer. 😞 @SrBachchannn pic.twitter.com/mMy1ccutcj — Milind More (@milindmore01) April 6, 2017

The same photo had sparked off rumours about his death.

The 70-year-old was last seen in 2015 film Dilwale.

Follow @htshowbiz for more