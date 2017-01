Happy birthday AR Rahman: His top 10 Hindi songs

Music maestro AR Rahman celebrates his 50th birthday on Friday. The musician has two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, four National Film Awards, 15 Filmfare Awards, a Golden Globe and 13 Filmfare Awards South to his credit. He is in the Oscar race again this year for Pele: Birth of a Legend.

Rahman has composed music for Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malyalam, Kannada and English movies. Here, we take a look at some of his most popular Hindi songs:

1. Roja - Roja (1992)

2. Humma Humma - Bombay (1995)

3. Chaiyya Chaiyyya - Dil Se (1998)

4. Ishq Bina - Taal (1999)

5. Loose Control - Rang De Basanti (2006)

6. Tere Bina - Guru (2007)

7. Jai Ho - Slumdog Millionnaire (2008)

8. Sadda Haqq - Rockstar (2011)

9. Banarasiya - Raanjhana (2013)

10. Agar Tum Saath Ho - Tamaasha (2015)

