Padmavati: UP govt says film’s release can cause law and order problem, Karni Sena gives bandh call

As Karni Sena called for a nationwide bandh on the day of Padmavati’s release, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday apprised the Centre that the film’s release will pose a law and order problem in the state. In a letter written to the Information and Broadcasting ministry, UP principal secretary (Home), Arvind Kumar said the censor board should be apprised about the public resentment over the alleged distortion of facts in the film starring Deepika Padukone as Padmavati.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is yet to watch the film, as clarified by its chairperson Prasoon Joshi. In a text to IANS, Joshi said: “The speculative reports a few publications are carrying about I having watched Padmavati are absolutely baseless and untrue. I have not watched the film, not expressed any views regarding it. The film will follow the due process at CBFC.”

Arvind Kumar said in the letter, “The Censor Board members should take a decision after taking into account people’s views. They should be apprised about it. It has come to the notice through intelligence reports that the film’s producers have presented the movie for Censor Board clearance. After the release of the trailer of the movie on October 9, various social and other organisations opposed the film.”

Kumar said such strong protests has created law and order problems in the state. The film’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has said that the film is a work of fiction and has been made keeping the Rajput pride in mind. He had issued a video statement last week.

The letter further stated that “in view of the civic polls, polling for which is scheduled on November 22, November 26 and November 29 and the counting on December 1, and also the ‘Barawafat’ procession by Muslims on December 2, the film’s release can pose serious security issues”.

Taking precautionary measures ahead of the scheduled release of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed movie, Uttar Pradesh DGP Sulkhan Singh had earlier asked the force to remain extra vigilant.

“Keeping in view the protests against the movie by some organisations, the force should remain alert, especially at all malls and cinema halls with anti-riot equipment,” Singh said in his directives to all district police chiefs.

“Enough police force should be kept in reserve so that it can be deployed when needed. Local intelligence units should also be alerted to keep an eye of unscrupulous elements so that effective timely action is taken,” he said.

All the SHOs and senior police officers should do patrolling and keep an eye on the situation to avoid any untoward incident. “In view of the (possible) dharna, agitation, traffic jam, arsoning - all measures should be taken in advance and strict legal action initiated against those involved in such acts,” he said.

Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone in the titular role. Shahid Kapoor essays the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh plays Alauddin Khilji.

Rajasthan minister joins bandh call on December 1

Rajasthan minister Kiran Maheshwari on Wednesday joined the chorus of protests against Bollywood movie Padmavati even as the Shri Rajput Karni Sena called for a country-wide bandh on December 1, the day the film is slated to be released.

Rajasthan BJP chief Ashok Parnami, member of erstwhile Udaipur royal family Laksyaraj Singh Mewar and Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh were among others who said that no effort to distort historic facts would be tolerated.

Nagpur: Bajrang Dal activists protesting against Padmavati. (PTI)

The Congress said that if there are any scenes in Padmavati that hurt sentiments they need to be reviewed. The Rajasthan State Commission for Women (RSCW) also wrote to the censor board asking it to clear the “ambiguity” over the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film “in the interest of law and order”.

The protests, meanwhile, reached south with Karni Sena members staging a demonstration in Bengaluru.

In Jaipur, Karni Sena leader Lokendra Singh Kalvi said the reported comments by Deepika that nothing can stop the release of the film was provocative. “Deepika Padukone’s statement is provocative and I take it as a challenge, therefore, I have called for a nationwide bandh,” Kalvi said.

“Ye jauhar ki jwala hai bahut kuch jalega. Rokna hai to Padmini ko rok lo (This is the flame of the Jauhar and a lot will burn. Stop it if you want to),” he threatened. He also made some disparaging remarks against the actor.

Rajasthan’s commission for women chief Suman Sharma, meanwhile, wrote to the censor board seeking clarity over movie so that peace is maintained. In a letter to Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi, Sharma said that it needs to seen that the movie does not affect the dignity of women.

Citing protests in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra, she said such incidents were adversely affecting the law and order situation. Members of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena claimed that even Muslim leaders had come out against the film.

Karni Sena leader Kalvi demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervene in the matter saying the central government had the powers to stop the release of a film for three months.

In Kota, six of the eight persons detained on Tuesday night in connection for allegedly vandalising a cinema hall were arrested and produced before a court that sent them to judicial custody till November 19.

Congress wants objectionable scenes in Padmavati reviewed

In the wake of a controversy over the movie Padmavati, the Congress on Wednesday said if there are scenes that hurt the sentiments of a particular community the same need to be reviewed. “I have not watched the movie as yet, but definitely the Central Board of Film Certification formulated and formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has seen it and passed it without cuts.

Bengaluru : Members of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena shout slogans against fimmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. (PTI)

But any movie that hurts the sentiments of any community... a film is not made to hurt any community,” said Congress Spokesperson RPN Singh.

MNS to decide on Padmavati after watching Padmavati

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday said they will take a call on whether to protest against the film only after watching it. MNS leader Amey Khopkar told ANI, “Will not protest just for the sake of it, we will watch the film first and if something is found objectionable then will discuss it with Bhansali and take a stand.”