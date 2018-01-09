Angelo Mathews reappointed as Sri Lanka’s limited overs captain

Sri Lanka on Tuesday reappointed senior all-rounder Angelo Mathews as their limited-overs captain after Thisara Perera led the team during their disastrous tour of India late last year.

Mathews, who returned to the job from which he had resigned six months ago, was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo, “When I stepped down I never thought of taking over the captaincy again.

READ | Ricky Ponting warms up for IPL as Australia’s T20 assistant coach

“But as soon as we came back from India, the president had a discussion with me. Also Hathu aiya (Chandika Hathurusingha, Sri Lanka’s new coach), and the selectors spoke to me and asked me to consider taking up the captaincy again.”

Mathews had quit Sri Lanka’s limited-overs captaincy after the team sunk to a new low last year, losing an ODI series to Zimbabwe at home. Sri Lanka had a poor run across formats in 2017, losing as many as 40 matches out of 57.

READ | Colin de Grandhomme back in New Zealand squad for third ODI vs Pakistan

Mathews’ task will not be easier after Sri Lanka lost 23 out of 29 ODIs they played in 2017, including a no-result, whereas in T20s, they suffered defeats in 10 games out of 15.

“I took a few a few days to think about it and because of a few reasons I decided to accept. We need stability running into the World Cup. We’ve had a few captains over the last few months because of injuries. The other captains did a good job, though we didn’t get the results. But going into the World Cup we need that stability,” he added.

READ | Martin Guptill powers New Zealand past Pakistan in rain-affected clash

Putting his trust on the newly-appointed coach Hathurusingha, Mathews said he is looking for a positive future.

“I’ve also known Hathu aiya for a long time and I know how he operates. He’s not here just to survive. It’ll be very easy to work with him. Cricket has given me a lot. If I turn my back in the hour of need I’ll not have done right by cricket.”