Mahendra Singh Dhoni says split captaincy won’t work for India

Mahendra Singh Dhoni acknowledged on Friday that split captaincy isn’t suited for India and he thought it was the best time to allow Virat Kohli to assume leadership in all three formats.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who took India to a record 27 wins as Test skipper before his abrupt retirement in the longest format, stepped down as the ODI and T20 captain on January 4.

Hindustan Times had then reported he did not voluntarily step down but was asked to give up captaincy by the selectors to allow Virat Kohli to grow into the role as India build-up for the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

In his first news conference since giving up limited-overs captaincy, in Pune ahead of Sunday’s first One-day International against England, MS Dhoni said: “Split captaincy doesn’t work in India. It was the right time for me to move on. The Indian team under Virat Kohli will be the most successful team ever.”

Kohli became Test captain after Dhoni abruptly retired during the 2014-15 Test series in Australia. It paved the way for split captaincy, but India didn’t get favourable results in the shorter formats since then. They lost in the semi-finals in both the 2015 World Cup in Australia and in the 2016 World Twenty20 at home.

Virat Kohli, however, has built a robust Test side. India have won 14 of the 22 Tests he has led in so far, emerging victorious in five series in a row.