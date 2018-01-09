South Africa call up Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi as replacements for Dale Steyn

The South African cricket team have called up Duanne Olivier and Lungi Ngidi to their squad ahead of the second Test match against India.

The fast bowling duo come in for the injured Dale Steyn, who has been ruled out of the series due to a heel injury.

Proteas coach Ottis Gibson said was optimistic about the two pacers. “We have to replace Dale who has picked up an unfortunate injury. I felt really sorry for him because he has done a lot of good stuff and put in the hard work to get back to where he was,” he said in a statement.

“ We have called up Duanne Olivier who has been with us before and we will also add Lungi Ngidi to the squad. I have heard a lot of good things about Ngidi so I’m looking forward to see what he brings.

“We are expecting similar bowling-friendly conditions in Pretoria so this pair will bolster up our options heading into the match,” he added.

The first Test between India and South Africa ended in four days, despite play being called off on the third day due to incessant rain.

The fourth day of the Test match saw South Africa claim a close victory and went 1-0 up in the three-match series on a pitch that offered plenty of assistance to the pace bowlers.

The second Test match at Centurion begins on Saturday.