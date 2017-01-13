 South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 2 live cricket score: SA in command | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 13, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 2 live cricket score: SA in command

cricket Updated: Jan 13, 2017 12:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Highlight Story

South Africa cricket team batsman Hashim Amla, who scored a century on Thursday, will be looking to build on that to help SA post a formidable first innings total against Sri Lanka in the 3rd test at the Wanderers Stadium. Catch live cricket score of South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 2 action from the Wanderers stadium here. (REUTERS)

South Africa are firmly in command and will be looking to post a massive first innings score on Day 2 of the 3rd Test against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday (today). Hashim Amla, who scored a century in his 100 Test match, remains unbeaten and will be key to push the hosts’ score to the 500-run mark. South Africa reached 338 for three at the close of play on Day 1, with Amla unbeaten on 125. JP Duminy made 155 before he was caught at second slip off Lahiru Kumara in the penultimate over of the day, ending a third-wicket partnership of 292. Catch live cricket score of South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 2 action from the Wanderers stadium here.

If the scorecard is not loading properly, click here.

tags

more from cricket

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<