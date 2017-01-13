South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 2 live cricket score: SA in command

South Africa are firmly in command and will be looking to post a massive first innings score on Day 2 of the 3rd Test against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday (today). Hashim Amla, who scored a century in his 100 Test match, remains unbeaten and will be key to push the hosts’ score to the 500-run mark. South Africa reached 338 for three at the close of play on Day 1, with Amla unbeaten on 125. JP Duminy made 155 before he was caught at second slip off Lahiru Kumara in the penultimate over of the day, ending a third-wicket partnership of 292. Catch live cricket score of South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 2 action from the Wanderers stadium here.

