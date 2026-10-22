JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: When will JEE Session 1 application process begin?
JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: NTA JEE session 1 exam registration dates will be released soon. The notice will be available on the official website of JEE. Follow the blog for latest updates on application form and other details.
JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA has not yet released the JEE Main 2027 registration date. When released, candidates who want to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 can check the notice on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. ...Read More
The JEE Main Session 1 examination will be held on January 22 to 24 and from January 28 to 30, 2027. The examination will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Candidates who are applying for the exam should have passed Class 12 or an equivalent exam. The candidates who will appear for Class 12 in 2027 can also apply. For appearing in the JEE (Main) - 2027, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class XII / equivalent Examination in 2025, 2026 or are appearing in 2027, irrespective of their age, can appear in the JEE (Main) – 2027 Examination.
The exam comprises two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2A and 2B. Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode. Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size. Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
Follow the blog for latest updates on exam registration, direct link and more.
JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: Registration dates not out yet
JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA has not yet released the JEE Main 2027 registration date.
JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: List of websites
jeemain.nta.nic.in
nta.ac.in
JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: How to register?
Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on JEE Mains 2027 Registration link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
Once done, login to the account.
Fill the application form.
Make the payment of application fee.
Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: Exam comprises of two papers
JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: The exam comprises two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2A and 2B. Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode. Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size. Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: Eligibility Criteria
JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: Candidates who are applying for the exam should have passed Class 12 or an equivalent exam. The candidates who will appear for Class 12 in 2027 can also apply. For appearing in the JEE (Main) - 2027, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class XII / equivalent Examination in 2025, 2026 or are appearing in 2027, irrespective of their age, can appear in the JEE (Main) – 2027 Examination.
JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: Exam shift details
JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: The examination will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: Session 1 exam dates
JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: The JEE Main Session 1 examination will be held on January 22 to 24 and from January 28 to 30, 2027.
JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: Where to check application dates?
JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: When released, candidates who want to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 can check the notice on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: Date and time
JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: The date and time of the announcement of release of registration dates have not been shared yet.