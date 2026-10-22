Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
Live

JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: When will JEE Session 1 application process begin?

By Papri Chanda
Oct 22, 2026, 11:40:31 IST

JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: NTA JEE session 1 exam registration dates will be released soon. The notice will be available on the official website of JEE. Follow the blog for latest updates on application form and other details.

JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: When will JEE Session 1 application process begin?
JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: When will JEE Session 1 application process begin?

JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA has not yet released the JEE Main 2027 registration date. When released, candidates who want to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 can check the notice on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main Session 1 examination will be held on January 22 to 24 and from January 28 to 30, 2027. The examination will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates who are applying for the exam should have passed Class 12 or an equivalent exam. The candidates who will appear for Class 12 in 2027 can also apply. For appearing in the JEE (Main) - 2027, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class XII / equivalent Examination in 2025, 2026 or are appearing in 2027, irrespective of their age, can appear in the JEE (Main) – 2027 Examination.

The exam comprises two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2A and 2B. Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode. Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size. Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Follow the blog for latest updates on exam registration, direct link and more.

...Read More

The JEE Main Session 1 examination will be held on January 22 to 24 and from January 28 to 30, 2027. The examination will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates who are applying for the exam should have passed Class 12 or an equivalent exam. The candidates who will appear for Class 12 in 2027 can also apply. For appearing in the JEE (Main) - 2027, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class XII / equivalent Examination in 2025, 2026 or are appearing in 2027, irrespective of their age, can appear in the JEE (Main) – 2027 Examination.

The exam comprises two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2A and 2B. Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode. Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size. Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Follow the blog for latest updates on exam registration, direct link and more.

Follow all the updates here:
Oct 22, 2026, 11:40:31 IST

JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: Registration dates not out yet

JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA has not yet released the JEE Main 2027 registration date.

Oct 22, 2026, 11:35:12 IST

JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: List of websites

jeemain.nta.nic.in

nta.ac.in

Oct 22, 2026, 11:28:29 IST

JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: How to register?

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Mains 2027 Registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Oct 22, 2026, 11:19:05 IST

JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: Exam comprises of two papers

JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: The exam comprises two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2A and 2B. Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode. Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size. Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Oct 22, 2026, 11:11:26 IST

JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: Eligibility Criteria

JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: Candidates who are applying for the exam should have passed Class 12 or an equivalent exam. The candidates who will appear for Class 12 in 2027 can also apply. For appearing in the JEE (Main) - 2027, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class XII / equivalent Examination in 2025, 2026 or are appearing in 2027, irrespective of their age, can appear in the JEE (Main) – 2027 Examination.

Oct 22, 2026, 11:08:18 IST

JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: Exam shift details

JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: The examination will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Oct 22, 2026, 11:04:59 IST

JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: Session 1 exam dates

JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: The JEE Main Session 1 examination will be held on January 22 to 24 and from January 28 to 30, 2027.

Oct 22, 2026, 11:01:18 IST

JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: Where to check application dates?

JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: When released, candidates who want to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 can check the notice on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Oct 22, 2026, 10:58:21 IST

JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: Date and time

JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: The date and time of the announcement of release of registration dates have not been shared yet.

Home Education competitive exams JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: When will JEE Session 1 application process begin?
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • htauto-logo-v6-black
  • ht_tech_logo_white@2x
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes