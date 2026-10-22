India vs New Zealand Live 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer elects to bowl first; Mayank Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy return

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the first T20I of the five-match series between India and New Zealand. Christchurch's Hagley Oval plays host to the series opener.

I'm Aditya Maheshwari, and I'll be bringing you all the action over the next 5 hours.

India face a long stretch in New Zealand, with the T20Is, ODIs and Tests spanning 41 days. But for now, let's stick to the T20Is. India last toured New Zealand in 2022, shortly after the T20 World Cup in Australia. A lot has changed since then. New players have emerged, while much of the old guard has faded away.

New Zealand are never easy to beat at home, and it will be interesting to see whether Shreyas Iyer's young team can rise to the challenge.