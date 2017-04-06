 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd T20, Colombo, full cricket score: BAN beat SL by 45 runs | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 07, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd T20, Colombo, full cricket score: BAN beat SL by 45 runs

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 131 in 18 overs chasing 177 for victory with Mustafizur Rahman (4-21) and Shakib al Hasan (3-24) doing the damage. Earlier, Lasith Malinga took a hat-trick in the 19th over as Bangladesh national cricket team scored 176/9 in 20 overs vs Sri Lanka national cricket team in the 2nd T20I in Colombo on Wednesday. Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss in his last T20 international and opted to bat. Get full cricket score of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 international match here.

cricket Updated: Apr 06, 2017 22:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh national cricket team celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka national cricket team's Asela Gunaratne during the 2nd T20I in Colombo on Thursday. Earlier SL’s Lasith Malinga completed his hat-trick after Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, who is playing his last T20 international, won the toss and opted to bat.Get full cricket score of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 international match here.(AP)

Sri Lanka, who began with a stutter, couldn’t recover and were bowled out for 131 in 18 overs, chasing 177 for victory in the 2nd T20I in Colombo on Thursday. Mustafizur Rahman (4-21) and Shakib al Hasan (3-24) ran through the Lankan batting order. Bangladesh, after opting to bat, scored 176/9 in 20 overs, with Sri Lanka national cricket team’s Lasith Malinga taking a hat-trick. With the result, Bangladesh national cricket team tied the two-match T20 international series 1-1, giving its captain Mashrafe Mortaza a winning farewell on Thursday. In the first T20 on Tuesday, Kusal Perera struck a quick-fire half century to steer Sri Lanka to a six-wicket win. Get full cricket score of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 international match here. (IPL LIVE SCORECARD | UPDATES)

If you can’t follow the full scorecard of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, then click here.

tags

more from cricket

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you