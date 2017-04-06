Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd T20, Colombo, full cricket score: BAN beat SL by 45 runs

Sri Lanka, who began with a stutter, couldn’t recover and were bowled out for 131 in 18 overs, chasing 177 for victory in the 2nd T20I in Colombo on Thursday. Mustafizur Rahman (4-21) and Shakib al Hasan (3-24) ran through the Lankan batting order. Bangladesh, after opting to bat, scored 176/9 in 20 overs, with Sri Lanka national cricket team’s Lasith Malinga taking a hat-trick. With the result, Bangladesh national cricket team tied the two-match T20 international series 1-1, giving its captain Mashrafe Mortaza a winning farewell on Thursday. In the first T20 on Tuesday, Kusal Perera struck a quick-fire half century to steer Sri Lanka to a six-wicket win. Get full cricket score of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 international match here. (IPL LIVE SCORECARD | UPDATES)

If you can’t follow the full scorecard of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, then click here.