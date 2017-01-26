Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar wish their followers on 68th Republic Day

As India celebrates its 68th Republic Day on Friday, India limited-overs captain Virat Kohli and legend Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to wish their fans on the occasion.

Calling on his countrymen to emerge stronger and better with each passing year, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, “Every #RepublicDay it’s our responsibility to emerge stronger, better & more progressive as a nation. Do your bit. Jai Hind!”

Indian boxing sensation Vijender Singh said that he would like to see each of his countrymen be able to contribute a bit for their motherland.

“Bharat Mata Ki Jai!..Wishing all my countrymen a very happy #RepublicDay .May we all be able to do our bit for our motherland,” the 31-year-old boxer tweeted.

Posting a picture of him wishing the nation on the occasion, newly-appointed limited-overs skipper Virat Kohli said, “Happy Republic Day everyone. More power to all out there to make a positive change around you. Jai Hind #MeraBharatMahan.”

“One nation. One dream. One India. 68 million reasons why we are #ProudToBeIndian! Happy 68th #RepublicDay!,” veteran batsman Gautam Gambhir tweeted.

Describing India as a `magnificent` country, former Australian opener Matthew Hayden said that he felt really proud to be so connected with the nation both in sport and life.

Former opener Virender Sehwag tweeted, “Happy 68th #RepublicDay And Salute to the brave soldiers of India! Jai Hind! #HappyRepublicDay.”

Indian batsman Suresh Raina, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and former cricketer Mohammad Kaif were among others to wish the nation on its 68th Republic day.