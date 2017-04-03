Uttarakhand governor urges scientists to work together to save forest

Uttarakhand governor KK Paul on Monday urged scientists from 40 Commonwealth nations to join hands to tackle the menace of depleting forest covers across the globe.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the 19th Commonwealth Forestry Conference at Forest Research Institute here.

There was an urgent need for all stakeholder to work together to protect the protect the fast depleting forest covers across world, Paul said.

He said no one set of actors can solve the problem of deforestation and governments, private sector, local authorities, NGOs, and indigenous peoples all need to work towards the same direction.

The governor said: “Even as the entire world and the humanity are facing enormous environmental challenges, there are high expectations from this Conference.

“Recent researches have shown that cash and non-cash incomes of the rural poor depend mostly on what the forestry and environmental professionals now call the ‘ecosystem services’ provided by varied forests. Protecting forests, therefore, not only makes sense for reducing disaster risk and greenhouse emissions, it also makes pro-poor sense.”

Paul expressed concern that more than 13 million hectares of forests were being cleared across the world each year and every effort has to be made by scientists community across the world to re-green the earth in order sustain human populations.

He said more research was required for calalysing and enhancing photosynthesis in the interest of humanity as this will lead to rise in Carbon sequestration, produce more oxygen and accelerate crop cycle.

“I am confident that this forestry conference would bring out specific recommendations for short term and long term priority actions required for policy and legislative interventions for saving forests and ecosystems,” Paul said.

It is for the second time India is hosting the conference. In 1968, Delhi hosted the event. The five-day conference will focus on biodiversity conservation and management, livelihood and economic security from forests, diversification, multiple use and sustainable harvest, forest and climate change.

Over 500 delegates will share their ideas and researches on ‘Forests for Prosperity and Posterity’ in consonance with Aichi targets of the UN Convention on Conservation of Biological Diversity and Sustainable Development Goals.