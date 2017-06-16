CBI team at Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s house for ‘Talk to AK’ programme probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached the house of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at Mathura Road on Friday. The CBI reportedly recorded the Deputy CM’s statement in its preliminary enquiry into the “Talk to AK” programme.

“A CBI team of six to seven members has reached Sisodia’s residence a few minutes back. The deputy CM is inside the house,” an aide of Sisodia told HT.

Initial reports suggest that this is related to the CBI’s Preliminary Enquiry (PE) into chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “Talk to AK” programme.

The CBI had registered a PE against Sisodia and others for alleged irregularities in the interactive campaign that helped people reach out to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader through social media.

3 साल में CBI ने कितनो को जेल पहुँचाया,

ये आंकड़ा ही CBI के राजनीतिकरण का सबूत है। — Urmilesh (@Urmilesh_) June 16, 2017

The CBI had said earlier that the PE was registered in the case over “allegations of improprieties and violation of extent rules and regulations in award of work pertaining to the media campaign.

The probe agency said no raid or search was conducted at Sisodia’s place, adding that the visit was aimed at seeking clarification on certain issues related to the ongoing inquiry.

Earlier this year in Janaury, the CBI had visited Delhi government’s information and publicity department in connection with the PE.

Delhi government spokesperson Nagendar Sharma took to twitter against the CBI’s visit at the deputy CM’s residence.