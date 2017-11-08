Delhi air pollution: Govt orders closure of all schools till Sunday

The Delhi government ordered all schools to be closed till Sunday in view of deteriorating air quality in the Capital. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Twitter that the order will apply to “all classes and all private and government schools will remain shut for the period”.

The decision came a day after primary schools were closed in the Capital due to a spike in pollution levels. On Wednesday morning the air quality index (AQI) — the measure of pollutants in the air — shot up to 463, compared to 448 on Tuesday.

The director of education was asked to issue an order in this regard.

दिल्ली में हवा की स्थिति बिगड़ रही है। ऐसे में बच्चों के स्वास्थ्य से समझौता नहीं किया जा सकता। रविवार तक दिल्ली के सभी स्कूल बंद रखने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 8, 2017

इस आदेश के तहत दिल्ली के सभी सरकारी और प्राइवेट स्कूल, सभी क्लासेज, रविवार तक बन्द रहेंगे। https://t.co/28a2G0rIMW — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 8, 2017

An order by the deputy chief minister said the situation will be reviewed on Sunday.

“The air pollution has become unbearable affecting all. It has engulfed the city. The reasons for this may be varied from stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab to vehicular/construction pollution etc, but the fact remains that it is affecting the health of the citizens of Delhi,” said the order.

Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday sought a meeting with his counterparts in Punjab and Haryana to discuss measures to bring down the alarming pollution levels. “Am writing letters to CMs of Punjab and Haryana requesting them for a meeting to find solns to crop burning,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Am writing letters to CMs of Punjab and Haryana requesting them for a meeting to find solns to crop burning — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 8, 2017

The Indian Medical Association said the capital was witnessing a “public health emergency” and has appealed to the government to stop outdoor sports and other such activities in schools to protect the health of children.