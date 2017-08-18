Caught on camera: 3 men kill stray dog with stone, bag it, walk away in Munirka

Three men, appearing to be in their mid 20s, have been caught on tape beating a dog to death in south Delhi. The act was captured on a CCTV camera, fixed on a building near the spot where the dog was killed. Police have registered an FIR and are probing the identity of the men. Investigating officials have approached local residents and are looking at footage from other CCTV cameras, which may have captured them.

A grab from CCTV footage shows one of the men killing the dog with a stone.

The incident took place in Munirka early on August 15 morning. Residents learned about the incident, when a woman who regularly fed the dog near her house realised the animal was missing. The woman in her complaint told police that on checking the usual spot where she fed the dog every morning, she saw blood splattered on the ground. She asked locals about the dog but no one had an idea.

“The dog always slept on the pavement at night. Many locals knew the dog and fed it. When we did not find the dog, we checked the CCTV footage and saw those youths beating the dog. We filed a police complaint on Wednesday. We request police to identify and arrest the youths as soon as possible,“ said a senior police officer.

Grab from CCTV footage shows man waking away with the dead dog.

The CCTV footage shows three youths in a narrow alley walking towards the dog with stones in their hand at 4.04 am. There are two other persons seen at a distance. One of the youths is seen repeatedly stoning the dog killing it at the spot, the others too hit the animal.

Then, they hurriedly threw the dog inside a dark alley and then went on walking about the street, to check so that passersby did not spot them. The footage shows a woman passing by the alley and halting the at the spot, looking at the blood on the road, where the three had killed the dog.

But, she walks away unaware that a dog had been killed at the spot a minute ago. Seconds later, the boys who are seen pretending to be passing by the area, return to the spot with a sack and are seen putting the dead animal inside.

CCTV grab shows one of the youths getting a bag to take away the dog.

Additional deputy commissioner of police(south) Chinmoy Biswal said a case has been registered at the Vasant Vihar police station under sections of killing an animal and sections of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act 1960.

A senior investigator said, “We have a few leads. There are some witnesses who are helping us in our investigation.”