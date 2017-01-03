Before going, Jung referred seven cases of Kejriwal govt to CBI

Former Delhi lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung referred to the CBI seven cases of alleged irregularities by the Arvind Kejriwal government, sources told HT.

The central investigating agency has registered separate first information reports (FIRs) in two of the cases, one over alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board when AAP MLA Amantullah Khan was its chairman, the sources said.

The other case is on allegations of irregularities in the appointment of an officer-on-special-duty to health minister Satyendra Jain.

Jung resigned on December 22 in a surprise announcement, ending a three-and-half-year tenure marked by bitter confrontations with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The face-offs were mainly over administrative control of the city-state where a complex governance pattern gives the L-G more powers than the state government. The chief minister also accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of trying to rule the capital through Jung.

The Delhi government refused to comment on the cases referred by Jung.

In one case, the CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry, which is the precursor to a regular case or an FIR.

“Rest of the four cases...are in the various stages of examination. The previous LG referred these seven cases on the basis of an inquiry panel constituted by him under the chairmanship of former comptroller and auditor general VK Shunglu,” said a CBI official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

CBI refused to share details of the other cases citing confidentiality.

Jung had tasked the Shunglu panel with examining 400-odd files of the Delhi government for possible irregularities in decisions taken by the AAP government.

The Kejriwal cabinet had passed a resolution declaring it unconstitutional, prompting Jung to issue a point-by-point rebuttal.

However, the CBI probe could turn into another bone of contention between the AAP and the ruling BJP at the Centre. The Kejriwal government accuses the Centre is “misusing” the CBI to malign AAP as the party was “getting huge traction” among voters in poll-bound Punjab and Goa.