Delhi L-G approves nursery admission guidelines for pvt schools on DDA land

The Delhi lieutenant governor approved on Saturday nursery admission guidelines for about 300 private schools on government land, ending a week-long delay in a process involving thousands of parents and students in the Capital.

There are 1,400 private unaided schools in the Capital and 298 of them are built on land allotted by the Delhi Development Authority.

Delhi govt will notify nursery admission guidelines for pvt schools on DDA & govt land later today to begin admission process immediately — Nagendar Sharma (@sharmanagendar) January 7, 2017

Though the other schools started their nursery admission process on January 2, these institutions had to wait for the L-G’s nod. The city government wanted these schools to admit students solely on the neighbourhood or distance criteria. Other schools admit students through the neighbourhood/distance, alumni, sibling categories.

The details of the guidelines and schedule are awaited from the Directorate of Education.