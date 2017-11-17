52 Indian students get Australian govt scholarships for 2018

About 52 Indian students will get the Australia Awards-Endeavour scholarships and Fellowships for 2018. The awardees will study at Australia’s top research universities in fields that include medical science, law and public health, mechanical engineering and criminology, Australian high commissioner to India Harinder Sidhu said on Friday.

Three Australians will also undertake learning opportunities in India as part of these awards.

The Australia Awards–Endeavour Scholarships and Fellowships offer support to internationals to undertake study, research or professional development in Australia. To apply, you must be from a participating country and/or region.

Recipients will receive:

•travel allowance: $3,000 (Rs 1,45,950 ), with provision to pay up to $4,500 under special circumstances

•establishment allowance: $2,000 ( Rs97,300 ) for fellowships or $4,000 (scholarships)

•monthly stipend: $3,000 (Rs1,45,950), to be paid up to the maximum category duration on a pro-rata basis)

Health and travel insurance is also included for select categories.

Endeavour scholarship recipients will also receive tuition fees paid up to the maximum study/research duration on a pro-rata basis. Tuition includes student service and amenities fees.

Congratulating the winners, Sidhu said the awardees were selected on the basis of their potential to build educational, research and professional links between Australia and India. She hoped they would over time become the new generation of global leaders.

“The Australia Awards-Endeavour Scholarships and Fellowships will forge understanding and strong networks between Indian and Australian scholars. These links will continue long after the scholars have returned to India,” Sidhu said.

The scholarships and fellowships are awarded every year to high achieving students, researchers and professionals from around the world to study in Australia’s world-class education institutions or undertake a professional development programme.

Implemented by the Australian government’s department of education and training, the scholarships are internationally-competitive and merit-based.

Applications for the 2019 round open in April 2018. For more information on the Endeavour Scholarships and Fellowships and Endeavour Mobility Grants, check out the International Education website.