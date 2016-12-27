Online learning grows 50% in 2016; tech, English take lead

Online learning grew by 50 per cent in India this year, and technology and English were the most sought-after skills, says a report.

According to Coursera, a provider of online courses from top universities, out of the 10 most popular courses, technology constituted 70%, followed by English for career advancement.

Coursera has 1.8 million learners from India, out of 23 million registered learners globally, making the country the second-largest base of online learners after the US.

Compared with 2015, Coursera has seen a 50% jump in registered users, especially among technology learners, it said in a release.

“Considering the crucial role played by the IT industry, employing over 13 million people in India, it’s no surprise that 7 out of the top 10 online courses in India are technology-focused,” said Nikhil Sinha, chief business officer, Coursera.

He added that “over the next few years, online courses and credentials will become extremely common and even requirements to be considered for job roles that need specific skills”.

Coursera is an education-focused technology company that offers courses and learning experiences from the world’s top universities and education institutions, including Stanford University, University of Pennsylvania, Duke University, University of Virginia, and ISB.