Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar looks completely unrecognisable in these old photos

Believe it or not, before winning Miss India, newly-crowned Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar, wasn’t as breathtaking as she is now.

Take this *video, circa 2015, as example, where she happily piled on a lab coat and embraced her natural look, even if that meant having hair that’s not the least bit trendy and glasses with thick black frames. Needless to say, with her current-day flawless make-up, long, shiny locks, and a blinding smile, all radiating an easy confidence, her glamorous makeover was for the best.

Our very first posting in the operation theatre! Today curiosity overtook nausea! #doctorstobe #futuredoctors #medicalschool #manushichhillar #campusprincess #campusprincess2017 #roadtomissindia #dreambelieverealise A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Nov 2, 2016 at 6:40pm PDT

Now, 20-year-old Chhillar has always had a beautiful face, but she hasn’t always been this impeccably groomed, polished and chic woman. The gorgeous medical student from Haryana spent months honing her talent, physique, conversational skills -- and, of course, her hair and make-up prowess.

Speaking on the difference the ‘Miss India touch’ and pageant prep has made to the likes of Chhillar, designer Dilnaz Karbhary, who has designed for actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Richa Chadda, among others, says, “It’s no secret that beauty pageant winners have the ability to change their looks with top professionals, including pageant training and personality development experts, at their fingertips.”

Whether it’s their make-up, hair, eyebrows or teeth - their transformations come in varying degrees, says Karbhary.

Mumbai-based make-up artist Pakhi Pahuja, who specialises in bridal make-up, concurs. While some Miss India pageant winners need a subtle beauty overhaul -- merely opting for a new hair colour or a quick teeth whiten -- others need a makeover so dramatic, they look almost unrecognisable, says Pahuja.

“There is so much pressure on these girls to be thin, be well-spoken and somehow, manage to keep it all together. It is no easy feat getting prepped and primed for a big international pageant,” she says, adding, that contrary to popular belief, beauty pageant winners aren’t superhuman, they’re just well-prepared.

“It only looks easy -- a lot of work goes into being a pageant queen,” Pahuja says.

Let's just pretend I said something really witty about this picture 😉😎 #manushichhillar #campusprincess #campusprincess2017 #roadtomissindia #dreambelieverealise A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Nov 1, 2016 at 11:53pm PDT

“They’re some of the most stunning women around the world, hand-selected to represent the epitome of beauty, both inside and out, for their respective countries. They know what they are getting into and how to achieve perfection under pressure,” she says.

Both Karbhary and Pahuja mirrored the idea that beauty was a subjective term and that confidence was key.

“There’s nothing more confidence-boosting than looking and feeling beautiful. All that grooming and training definitely go a long way and help seal the deal,” says Karbhary.

At my college with the wonderful team of nurses who work day and night attending to gynaecology patients. #ProjectShakti #Bhagwati #MainHunShakti #doctors #health #fbbcolorsfeminamissindia2017 #fbbcolorsfeminamissindiaharyana2017 #missindia2017 #ManushiChhillar A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on May 6, 2017 at 12:29am PDT

* Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of this video.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more