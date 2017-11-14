World Diabetes Day: 8 fruits to should include in your diet if you have diabetes

Diabetes has come to become one of the most dreaded offshoots of modern and hectic lifestyles. In such cases, fruits play a major role and can go a long way in helping keep a diabetes patient’s condition from worsening.

*Pomegranates contain the richest combination of antioxidants, protecting you from free-radicals and chronic diseases. They play an important role in lowering the levels of bad cholesterol and resistance, which the body has against insulin.

*Apple is a hypoglycaemic fruit which contains plenty of fibre that is an impeccable ingredient for a diabetic. It also contains the chemical Pectin, that has the capability of reducing blood sugar levels and the requirement of insulin in the body by almost 50%.

*Berries have the capability to break glucose into energy, which reduces the increased glucose levels by a considerable amount. Further, they increase the release of insulin. Thus, regulating glucose levels in the body.

Jamun has a low glycemic index and reduces symptoms such as frequent urination and thrusting. (Shutterstock)

* Guava is very rich in dietary fibre that helps ease constipation (a common diabetic complaint) and can lower the chance of developing type-2 diabetes. Guavas are also high in vitamin A and vitamin C.

* Natural antioxidants in papaya make it a great choice for diabetics. As diabetics are prone to many ailments, like heart or nerve damage caused by irregular blood sugar levels , the diet having papaya can obstruct future cell damage for a better and longer life span.

*Jamun leaves are good for diabetics. They help convert starch into energy and keep the blood sugar levels in check. Jamun has a low glycemic index and reduces symptoms such as frequent urination and thrusting.

* The glycemic load of an orange is about 5, a low number that indicates a small rise in blood glucose.But avoid consuming orange juice.

*Amla is a good source of chromium which is good for the pancreas, where insulin is produced and therefore, helps to manage blood sugar levels.

– Inputs from Mehar Rajput, nutritionist at FITPASS and Sonia Narang, nutritionist and wellness expert at Oriflame India.