Delhi Dynamos unveil kits for Indian Super League 2017/18 season

Indian Super League (ISL) club Delhi Dynamos unveiled their three kits for the 2017/18 season of the tournament, in the presence of brand ambassador Jacqueline Fernandez, here today.

While continuing with their full-white home kit for the upcoming season, Dynamos’ shirts for away games will have colours of their home crest, red and blue. A black-coloured shirt will be used as part of their third kit.

Speaking at the event, club director Rohan Sharma said he is confident of the club going the distance and winning the title this season.

“I think we are going to beat Pune City 5-0 (in our season opener),” he added, on a lighter note.

“There have been many changes this season, but this is a very good team,” president and CEO of the club, Anil Sharma, said.

“We are hopeful that the club will go one step further than what they did last season,” he added.

Sri Lanka-born Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez said her association with Dynamos wouldn’t hurt her friendships with co-stars from the industry who are associated with rival clubs.

“Arjun Kapoor (co-owner of FC Pune City) said he wouldn’t be speaking to Ranbir Kapoor (co-owner of Mumbai City) till the end of the season. That’s not going to happen in my case. I am one of the more peaceful ones (in the industry),” she joked.

Delhi Dynamos will start their ISL 2017/18 campaign away against FC Pune City on November 22, before facing Bengaluru FC in another away clash four days later.

Their opening home fixture will be against NorthEast United on December 2.