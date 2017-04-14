Gurgaon: Doctors raise dengue alert in city

Two suspected cases of dengue have set alarm bells ringing in the city and the doctors in various hospitals have advised people to take precautionary measures. While no deaths have been reported so far this season, the residents fear a fresh outbreak of the deadly vector-borne ailment.

The health department, too, put out an alert, saying this year, dengue cases are expected to rise because of a change in weather pattern. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), there are about 190 million cases of dengue worldwide, with as much as 96 million afflicted in remote areas where there’s limited access to proper medical care.

In India too, there is 25% increase in the number of dengue cases each year and the same is mainly attributed to lack of adequate preventive steps to check mosquito breeding.

“We have seen an early onset of seasonal diseases this year and there’s every chance of a rise in the number of dengue cases,” Dr Kanta Goyal, chief medical officer, civil hospital, Gurgaon.

Last year, the city recorded a three-year high in the number of dengue cases, with the district health department registering 401 cases. In 2012, 375 cases were reported, while 175 were reported in 2013 and 86 in 2014.

Following light shower last week, hospitals across the city have been reporting suspected cases of dengue. However, no confirmed case, so far, has come to light this year.

Doctors said aedes aegypti, the mosquito that is considered as the carrier of the dengue virus, breed in underground tanks and water containers months before monsoon sets in.

“Before the rains, mosquito breeding is restricted to water containers and tanks, but with the onset of the rainy season, the mosquitoes move out to the fields and other open spaces to breed, increasing the risk of human exposure. Delhi NCR experienced rain last week and the same could likely have resulted in the early onset of the disease,” Dr Manjeeta Nath Das, consultant, internal medicine, Columbia Asia Hospital, Gurgaon, said.

According to doctors at Fortis Hospital, Gurgaon, the main reasons for the reporting of suspected dengue cases so far ahead of monsoon are the ongoing construction activities across the city and the poor upkeep of overhead and curing tanks in residential areas.

“Most of the common symptoms that are associated with the onset of dengue include severe headache, pain in the eyes, nausea and vomiting, swollen glands, muscle and joint pain, skin rash and high fever,” Dr. Amitabh Parthi, additional director, internal medicine, FMRI, said.

The common diagnostic tests associated with dengue are Complete Blood Count, ELISA test for dengue NS1 Ag, PCR for detecting viral DN, Serum IgG and IgM test.