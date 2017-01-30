NCR vintage car rally to showcase the best of global auto industry

The Delhi-NCR will flag off a vintage car rally on February 17 with a view to display the rich cultural diversity and heritage of Haryana. The event will see the roll-out a long line of gems of the Indian automobile industry and from the stables of some globally renowned auto-makers that have been lost to the flashy hot wheels of this day.

The rally will coincide with the Swarn Jayanti celebrations in Haryana .

The three-day event will be flagged off from Red Fort, Delhi. More than 100 cars from various parts of the world will be showcased at the rally. As many as 14 vintage cars from Gurgaon will feature in the event as well. The viewers will also get to witness Benz Patent-Motorwagen, which was designed in 1886 and runs on a single cylinder. This car will be the oldest of the fleet to be showcased at the Gurgaon rally, the organiser said.

Speaking to mediapersons at 21 Gun Salute Restaurant, Sector 29, Leisure Valley, on Monday, the organisers of the event will enter its seventh edition this year. The cars will zoom across the Noida racing ground during the three-day event.

Madan Mohan, vintage-car collector and managing director of 21 Gun Salute Restaurant, said the event aims to provide historical evidence of the evolution of the global auto industry down the ages. “Each car that is to be showcased has its own history and will bring out its own story on the evolution of the automobile industry,” Mohan said.

Elaborating on the plan for the next year’s edition, he said, “Chandigarh will host the event next year and the vintage cars will travel through the rural parts of the state covering most of the villages. We are planning to showcase tractors designed in the 17th century in the rally next year to promote the agricultural sector.”

Mohan, who has a fleet of 300 vintage cars, 75 jeeps and more than 200 bikes, said the event is themed around Haryana this year and viewers will get to witness folk dance and songs of the state.

He also said the city will soon get a vintage vehicle museum. “We are working on a plan to showcase my collection of vintage cars to the city’s auto enthusiasts.”

As many as 22 judges from across the world will review the event and performers from different parts of the country will showcase our cultural heritage to a global audience.