Shia LaBeouf’s new film Man Down bombs spectacularly, makes £7 (Rs 550) on day one

Actor Shia LaBeouf’s film Man Down sold just one ticket at the British box office, and made £7 (Rs 567).

Director Dito Montiel’s Man Down, a war thriller minted just £7 when it premiered in a single British theatre over the weekend, according to cross-platform measurement company ComScore.

That is equivalent to a single ticket, given that the UK Cinema Association puts the average movie admission cost in the country at 7.21 pounds, reports variety.com.

“Poor Shia. That opening could be in the Guinness World Records or something,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at ComScore.

The film played in one location - Reel Cinema in Burnley.

Man Down was simultaneously released digitally on demand, and will launch on DVD and Blu-ray in May.

After scoring in big studio blockbusters such as Transformers and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, LaBeouf has focused on more indie projects with mixed success.

He earned strong reviews for his film American Honey, but other projects like The Company You Keep and Charlie Countryman went unseen.

LaBeouf and Montiel previously worked together on the 2006 film A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints.

The film screened at the Venice and Toronto film festivals to negative reviews. It did better in the US, minting $454,490.

Other actors too have shared the same fate before.

Actress Emma Watson’s 2015 movie The Colony minted only £47 on its first day, while actor Richard Gere’s The Benefactor made £25 in 2016.

