You don’t deserve a bullet: Read Uma Thurman’s chilling Thanksgiving warning for Harvey Weinstein

Weeks after promising to break her silence about the ongoing sexual harassment scandal sweeping Hollywood, actor Uma Thurman posted a message on Instagram, directly addressing Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced movie mogul who produced several of her films.

The 47-year-old actor, who recently appeared to demonstrate extreme self-restraint when asked about her thoughts on women speaking out against harassment, took to her Instagram page to reveal that she’s getting closer to having her say.

“Happy Thanksgiving! I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others,” the Kill Bill star began her post.

“I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face. I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact,” she added.

Thurman continued: “Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators. I’m glad it’s going slowly -You don’t deserve a bullet) - stay tuned,” Uma concluded.

The post was attached with a still photograph of Thurman in Kill Bill: Volume 2, a film produced by Miramax - the company Weinstein founded

Thurman has worked several times with Weinstein, including on her Oscar-nominated breakout role in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film Pulp Fiction.

She also starred in Beautiful Girls and Burnt, two films that were distributed by Weinstein-owned companies.

