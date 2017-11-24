You don’t deserve a bullet: Read Uma Thurman’s chilling Thanksgiving warning for Harvey Weinstein
Weeks after promising to break her silence about the ongoing sexual harassment scandal sweeping Hollywood, actor Uma Thurman posted a message on Instagram, directly addressing Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced movie mogul who produced several of her films.
The 47-year-old actor, who recently appeared to demonstrate extreme self-restraint when asked about her thoughts on women speaking out against harassment, took to her Instagram page to reveal that she’s getting closer to having her say.
H A P P Y T H A N K S G I V I N G I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others. I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face. I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so... Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators - I’m glad it’s going slowly - you don’t deserve a bullet) -stay tuned Uma Thurman
“Happy Thanksgiving! I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others,” the Kill Bill star began her post.
“I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face. I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact,” she added.
The post was attached with a still photograph of Thurman in Kill Bill: Volume 2, a film produced by Miramax - the company Weinstein founded
Thurman has worked several times with Weinstein, including on her Oscar-nominated breakout role in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film Pulp Fiction.
She also starred in Beautiful Girls and Burnt, two films that were distributed by Weinstein-owned companies.
