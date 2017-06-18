 ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan showers praise on Twitter after win vs India | icc-champions-trophy-2017 | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 18, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
ICC champions trophy

ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan showers praise on Twitter after win vs India

Pakistan thrashed India by 180 runs in the ICC Champions Trophy final at The Oval in London on Sunday.

icc champions trophy 2017 Updated: Jun 18, 2017 23:56 IST
HT Correspondent
ICC Champions Trophy
Captain Sarfraz Ahmed (3R) lifts the ICC Champions Trophy as Pakistan players celebrate their win against India in the final at The Oval in London on Sunday.(AFP)

For a country which has not played cricket at home since 2009, was ranked eighth and lowest coming into the ICC Champions Trophy and suffered a humiliating defeat, that too at the hands of their arch-rivals India in the opening game, Pakistan have surely turned things around -- reminiscent of their fantastic victory in the 1992 World Cup in Australia.

Twitter went berserk late on Sunday evening after Pakistan thrashed India by 180 runs in the final at The Oval in London.

READ | Pakistan consign India to horror defeat in Champions Trophy final

Asked to bat, Pakistan amassed 338/4 in their 50 overs with opener Fakhar Zaman hitting his maiden One-Day International (ODI) century. In reply, India were bowled out for 158 in only 30.3 overs, courtesy Mohammad Amir’s stunning spell of 6-2-16-3.

‘#CT2017Final’ remained the top trend throughout the game, and even after it, on Twitter apart from several other Indian and Pakistani players who were regularly being talked about on social media.

READ | India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final, highlights: PAK thrash IND by 180 runs, clinch maiden title

After their disastrous loss to India in the group phase, the ‘unpredictable’ Pakistan team came back with a stunning win against their arch-rivals, drawing praise from one and all on Twitter.

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif led from the front to congratulate their cricket team.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag, who regularly teases Pakistani cricket fans with his tweets, also congratulated Pakistan, calling it a ‘comprehensive win’.

Cricket legend Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to their one and only World Cup win in 1992, lauded Fakhar Zaman for being named Man-of-the-Match.

Imran added that this victory will inspire his countrymen to end corruption in their nation.

Sri Lankan cricketing great Kumar Sangakkara said that Pakistan played with a lot of heart and courage, a victory he certainly did not expect.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan said he was happy to have been proven wrong as he did not expect India to lose.

Pakistan bowling legend Wasim Akram said the victory reminded him of their 1992 World Cup win where he was named the Man-of-the-Match in the final.

Former Pakistani pace great Waqar Younis also congratulated his team.

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum said that Pakistan won because they embraced aggression.

Ex-Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi congratulated Pakistani and teased Indian fans by saying that supporters of both the teams will remember this day for long.

This is Pakistan’s first International Cricket Council (ICC) title since their 2009 World Twenty20 triumph which also took place in England.

more from icc champions trophy 2017

Designed for success – Manav Rachna focuses on industry-oriented management programmes
Designed for success – Manav Rachna focuses on industry-oriented management programmes
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you