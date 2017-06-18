ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan showers praise on Twitter after win vs India

For a country which has not played cricket at home since 2009, was ranked eighth and lowest coming into the ICC Champions Trophy and suffered a humiliating defeat, that too at the hands of their arch-rivals India in the opening game, Pakistan have surely turned things around -- reminiscent of their fantastic victory in the 1992 World Cup in Australia.

Twitter went berserk late on Sunday evening after Pakistan thrashed India by 180 runs in the final at The Oval in London.

READ | Pakistan consign India to horror defeat in Champions Trophy final

Asked to bat, Pakistan amassed 338/4 in their 50 overs with opener Fakhar Zaman hitting his maiden One-Day International (ODI) century. In reply, India were bowled out for 158 in only 30.3 overs, courtesy Mohammad Amir’s stunning spell of 6-2-16-3.

‘#CT2017Final’ remained the top trend throughout the game, and even after it, on Twitter apart from several other Indian and Pakistani players who were regularly being talked about on social media.

READ | India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final, highlights: PAK thrash IND by 180 runs, clinch maiden title

After their disastrous loss to India in the group phase, the ‘unpredictable’ Pakistan team came back with a stunning win against their arch-rivals, drawing praise from one and all on Twitter.

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif led from the front to congratulate their cricket team.

Prime Minister's message from The Holy Land, for Pakistan cricket team on the glorious victory. #PAKvIND #CT17Final pic.twitter.com/l9YXoQgpYr — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) June 18, 2017

Former India opener Virender Sehwag, who regularly teases Pakistani cricket fans with his tweets, also congratulated Pakistan, calling it a ‘comprehensive win’.

Congratulations Pakistan on a really comprehensive victory today. Well played, deserved winners and a great result for Pakistan cricket. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 18, 2017

Cricket legend Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to their one and only World Cup win in 1992, lauded Fakhar Zaman for being named Man-of-the-Match.

Congratulations to Team Pakistan on their great performance in winning #CT17 And how wonderful to watch Fakhar's raw talent in action. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 18, 2017

Imran added that this victory will inspire his countrymen to end corruption in their nation.

Pakistan have defeated India to become #CT17 Champions. Now the whole nation awaits the defeat of the corrupt mafia — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 18, 2017

Sri Lankan cricketing great Kumar Sangakkara said that Pakistan played with a lot of heart and courage, a victory he certainly did not expect.

The biggest thing on display today is @TheRealPCB's heart. They played with courage and belief. Just an incredible performance by Pakistan — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) June 18, 2017

Not predicted , unexpected but thoroughly deserved win for @TheRealPCB. @SarfarazA_54 and Mickey Arthur and the team should feel so proud — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) June 18, 2017

Not predicted , unexpected but thoroughly deserved win for @TheRealPCB. @SarfarazA_54 and Mickey Arthur and the team should feel so proud — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) June 18, 2017

The emotions shown by @TheRealPCB shows what it meant to beat @BCCI for the first time in an @ICC event. That passion pulled them through — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) June 18, 2017

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan said he was happy to have been proven wrong as he did not expect India to lose.

India have played today exactly like many thought Pakistan would do .... me including .... #Panic #INDvPAK #CT17 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 18, 2017

Egg on my face Pakistan ... but delighted to have been proved wrong ... Fantastic Cricketing country and your team have been outstanding .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 18, 2017

Inconsistent first class structure .. No home games for 10 yrs .. No expensive Academies .. Now #CHAMPIONS Pakistan ...#CT17 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 18, 2017

Pakistan bowling legend Wasim Akram said the victory reminded him of their 1992 World Cup win where he was named the Man-of-the-Match in the final.

Wow wow wow unbelievable performance by team green. It feels like deja'vu after winning the 1992 WCup. I am over the moon #PakistanZindabad — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 18, 2017

So proud. Pakistan played like winners and now are champions of the world. Tonight belongs to the heroes in the Green and white #bringItHome — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 18, 2017

Former Pakistani pace great Waqar Younis also congratulated his team.

Tum ALLAH ke Kon Kon se nahmet ko jutlao ga #AlQuran Alhamdulillah PAKISTAAAN ZINDABAD🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰Congrats Champions & the entire Nation #PAKvsIND — waqar younis (@waqyounis99) June 18, 2017

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum said that Pakistan won because they embraced aggression.

Brilliant from Pakistan! Embraced aggression, freedom in play. Youth and experience all stood up on the biggest stage! Great scenes. — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) June 18, 2017

Ex-Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi congratulated Pakistani and teased Indian fans by saying that supporters of both the teams will remember this day for long.

This performance will be remembered long by both Indian and Pakistani fans :) Pakistan 've made this #CT17 truly memorable — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 18, 2017

This is Pakistan’s first International Cricket Council (ICC) title since their 2009 World Twenty20 triumph which also took place in England.