Case against Salman Khan, Bigg Boss contestant Swami Om for promoting obscenity

A case has been registered against Bollywood actor Salman Khan, CEO of Colors TV and former Bigg Boss contestant Swami Om for “promoting obscenity and hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus” in a court in Uttar Pradesh.

The case was lodged in the court of the chief judicial magistrate of Bareilly on Wednesday.

Anil Dwivedi, a lawyer, has said in his complaint that the popular reality show Bigg Boss is promoting obscenity, use of foul language and is responsible for hurting the sentiments of people of Hindu community. Dwivedi has alleged that Colors TV’s CEO and Khan, who hosts the show, are party to it.

“He (Swami Om) was shown consuming meat while wearing that dress thus demeaning the importance of saints in the Hindu religion,” reads the complainant.

Dwivedi has demanded strict action against all three and asked the court to ensure that a criminal complaint is registered against them.

CJM Kusumlata Rathore has set February 13 as the date for hearing the case.