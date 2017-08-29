Deportation of Rohingyas: Rijiju says UN body has no right to criticise govt

Minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju on Monday took on the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR) stating that the international rights body did not have a right to criticise the BJP government for its stand on deporting illegal migrants.

“Is there any country in the world which has given shelter to as many refugees as India has given? So United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights or any other organisation do not have a right to criticise me or our government,” Rijiju said.

He was referring to the flak by some human rights organisation, including the UNHCR, to the government’s move to deport Rohingyas.

The minister had said in Parliament on August 9 that according to available data, more than 14,000 Rohingyas.

“What I said in the parliament was about illegal immigrants whether or not they are registered with UN. We are not shooting anyone or throwing anyone into the ocean. We only said that anyone coming to India illegally should leave the country through legal means and procedures, Rijiju said on Monday.

“We have directed that every district should have a task force especially in those areas where illegal immigrants are living the task force will identify illegal immigrants. The deportation process should start,” Rijiju added.