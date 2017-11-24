 Egypt attack reminder of need to develop global strategy to fight terror: India | india-news | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

Egypt attack reminder of need to develop global strategy to fight terror: India

Militants detonated a bomb and opened gun fire at people who had assembled for Friday prayers inside the Al Rawdah mosque in Bir al-Abed.

india Updated: Nov 24, 2017 23:37 IST
A view of the Rawda mosque where 235 people were killed in an attack by militants, in North Sinai capital of El-Arish on November 24.
A view of the Rawda mosque where 235 people were killed in an attack by militants, in North Sinai capital of El-Arish on November 24. (AFP Photo)

India on Friday condemned the “heinous” terror attack on an Egyptian mosque that claimed over 200 lives and said the incident is another stark reminder of the need to develop a global strategy to fight terrorism.

Armed attackers killed at least 235 worshippers in a bomb and gun assault on a packed mosque in Egypt’s restive North Sinai province.

“Government of Indian strongly condemns the heinous act of terrorism that has claimed innocent lives in Bir-al-Abed, North Sinai in Egypt today,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

In this hour of tragedy, the government and the people of India stand by the government and the people of Egypt, he said.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those affected in this attack.

This incident is another stark reminder of the need to develop a global strategy to fight this menace of terrorism,” Kumar said.

