Egypt attack reminder of need to develop global strategy to fight terror: India

India on Friday condemned the “heinous” terror attack on an Egyptian mosque that claimed over 200 lives and said the incident is another stark reminder of the need to develop a global strategy to fight terrorism.

Armed attackers killed at least 235 worshippers in a bomb and gun assault on a packed mosque in Egypt’s restive North Sinai province.

Strongly condemn the barbaric terrorist attack on a place of worship in Egypt. Our deep condolences at the loss of innocent lives. India resolutely supports the fight against all forms of terrorism and stands with the people as well as Government of Egypt. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2017

“Government of Indian strongly condemns the heinous act of terrorism that has claimed innocent lives in Bir-al-Abed, North Sinai in Egypt today,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

In this hour of tragedy, the government and the people of India stand by the government and the people of Egypt, he said.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those affected in this attack.

This incident is another stark reminder of the need to develop a global strategy to fight this menace of terrorism,” Kumar said.